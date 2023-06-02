PM Modi To Flag Off Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Tomorrow: Check Route, Timing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's 19th Vande Bharat Express tomorrow, June 3, via video conferencing on the Mumbai-Goa route. With the inauguration of this new train, Mumbai will have 5 operational semi-high-speed trains. However, this train will be different from others as it will have 8 coaches instead of 16. Boosting connectivity in the region, the Vande Bharat Express will reduce the travel time between the two cities by around an hour, covering a distance of 586 km in 7 hours and 50 minutes.

The train will leave Mumbai for Goa at 5.25 in the morning and arrive at Madgaon at 1.15 in the afternoon. Likewise, the train will leave on its return trip at 2.35 pm and get to its destination at 10.25 pm during its inaugural journey. The train will begin regular operations starting from June 4.

The Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express will have stoppages at 10 stations. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai will serve as the train's departure point, and stops will be made at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Thivim, and Madgaon. The train's return trip from Mumbai to Goa will cover the same stations.

The Vande Bharat Express's official ticket cost between Mumbai and Goa has not yet been disclosed. Though estimates place the cost of the tickets at about Rs 1,400. Taking into account the various railway classes, the ticket price may vary.

Before the flag off, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of the Vande Bharat train passing through a tunnel in the Kokan region. The video presented the scenic views offered on the journey in the Konkan Ghats.

There are now 18 routes in India where the Vande Bharat Express is in service. These semi-high-speed trains travel throughout India's 22 states and Union Territories. The most services are offered by these domestically produced cutting-edge trains in Delhi and Mumbai. After the launch of the 19th train on Mumbai-Goa route, the 20th of these trains will be launched on Hubbali-Dharwad route in Karnataka. Once launched it will state's second semi-high speed train.