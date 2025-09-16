Rail Ticket Booking New Rule: Indian Railways Changes Reservation Ticket Booking Rule From October 1; IRCTC Users Pay Attention

Railways Changes Ticket Booking Rules from October 1: Indian Railways has been improving its ticketing system to weed out unauthorised agents, due to which genuine passengers fail to book tickets through IRCTC. Recently, the IRCTC made Aadhaar mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets online, and now, a new rule has been announced to make sleeper class ticket reservations easy for IRCTC users. To curb misuse of its online ticketing system, Indian Railways is introducing a major rule change. From October 1, 2025, passengers booking reserved tickets on the IRCTC website or mobile app will need to complete Aadhaar authentication if they wish to book within the first 15 minutes of the reservation window opening. This rule, earlier applicable only to Tatkal tickets, will now extend to all general reserved bookings. However, the rule will not apply on counter tickets.

Why the Change?

Railway officials explained that the move is aimed at stopping bulk or fraudulent bookings often done by touts and ensuring genuine passengers get priority access. By restricting the early minutes of booking to verified users, the Railways hopes to bring greater transparency and fairness to the reservation system.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who Is Affected?

The change applies only to online bookings via IRCTC. Passengers buying tickets at computerised PRS counters will see no change in process or timing. For authorised ticketing agents, the existing restriction—preventing them from booking reserved tickets during the first 10 minutes of opening—remains in place.

How the New System Will Work

Suppose a passenger wants to book a seat on the Shiv Ganga Express from New Delhi to Varanasi for November 15. The booking window opens at 8 a.m. on September 16. Between 8:00 and 8:15 a.m., only Aadhaar-verified users will be able to book tickets. Those without Aadhaar authentication must wait until after this 15-minute window to secure a reservation.

Festival and Wedding Season Impact

The Railways expects this rule to be particularly useful during high-demand periods like Diwali, Chhath, Holi, and the wedding season, when tickets often sell out within minutes of opening. By prioritising verified users, the system aims to reduce fraudulent block bookings and give genuine travellers a fairer chance at securing seats.

Technical and Operational Measures

To implement the new rule, CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) and IRCTC have been instructed to make the necessary technical updates. Zonal railways have also been told to issue clear guidelines and ensure compliance. Officials say the step will enhance both digital security and passenger convenience, especially during the busy travel months ahead.