Specially Modified Vande Bharat Train To Connect Jammu To Kashmir With World-Class Amenities

Jammu To Kashmir Vande Bharat Train: The people of Jammu and Kashmir are all set to get a world-class travel experience with the modern Vande Bharat train. The trains are all set to be inducted into the Indian Railway's fleet. Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has unveiled a video showcasing a new Vande Bharat Express train tailored for the Katra-Srinagar route. This train will link Jammu to the Kashmir Valley, offering enhanced travel options in the region.

The video clip, shared by Vaishnaw on platform X and other social media channels, highlights the train's unique features, designed to ensure smooth operation even during the harsh winters of Jammu and Kashmir.

Unlike the 136 existing Vande Bharat trains, this model has been modified to incorporate advanced systems to withstand extreme weather. Key enhancements include silicon heating pads to prevent freezing of water tanks, heated plumbing pipelines, and triple-layered windscreens in the pilot cabin, equipped with heating filaments to maintain visibility during snowfall.

The train also boasts washroom heaters and climate-controlled compartments that maintain a comfortable interior temperature even when external temperatures plunge to -30°C. Other notable features include foldable tables, rotating chair car seats, and all standard amenities such as air-conditioned coaches, automatic plug doors, and mobile charging points.

Vande Bharat train for Jammu to Kashmir! pic.twitter.com/qvwuWAfhLd January 11, 2025

The launch coincides with the final safety inspection of the 111-km Banihal-Katra rail section in Jammu, signalling the start of a world-class travel experience on this route later in the year.