Stones Pelted At Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train In Agra, Windows Shattered

Another stone pelting incident on the Vande Bharat has been reported from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, where the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express was damaged. According to a report on IANS, there was a stone pelting incident on the train between Mania and Jajau stations of Agra Railway Division and the window glass of seat number 13-14 of the C-7 coach was broken. PRO of Agra Railway Division Prashasti Srivastava said an investigation is on in the matter. No passengers got hurt in the incident.

The Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express that connects Rani Kamplapati station in Madhya Pradesh with Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi passes through the Agra Railway Division, where stones were pelted at the train. On getting the information, the railway team reached the spot.

This was not the first such incident, stones have been pelted at the Vande Bharat Superfast Express train running between Bhopal to Nizamuddin station earlier as well. The Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express is the fastest train in India and clocked 161 kmph on its maiden run after being inaugurated by PM Modi.



On the other hand, since 2019, the Indian Railways has suffered a loss of more than Rs 55 lakh due to damage caused by stone pelting on Vande Bharat trains, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament on Wednesday, as reported by PTI.

In a reply to a query in Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said that in response to such incidents, 151 persons involved in stone pelting have been arrested. No incident leading to the loss of life of a passenger or theft or damage to a passenger's belongings has been reported, he said.

"Some incidents of stone pelting incidents have been reported on Vande Bharat trains. During the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (up to June), Indian Railways suffered losses of Rs 55.60 lakh due to damage caused to Vande Bharat trains in the incidents of stone pelting," he said.