Tatkal Ticket Booking Timings Changed By Indian Railways? IRCTC Shares Latest Update On New Rule Claim- Check

Tatkal Ticket Booking Timings Changed? Indian Railways is modernising its systems to make it more passenger-friendly. Commuters who try to book Indian Railways' Tatkal Tickets often complain of a slow and non-responsive website at the time of Tatkal ticket booking. Earlier, the tatkal ticket booking timing was the same for all classes and thus it used to put a huge burden on the server system. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) then changed the Tatkal Ticket booking timings, thus separating the Sleeper and AC Class booking timings.

'Change In IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking Timing'

Now, some reports claimed that the timings have been changed again. According to the claims, starting from April 15, Indian Railways has revised the Tatkal ticket booking timings. For AC classes (including 1A, 2A, 3A, and CC), the Tatkal booking will now open at 11:00 AM, one day prior to the journey, instead of the earlier time of 10:00 AM. For non-AC classes such as Sleeper (SL) and Second Sitting (2S), bookings will now begin at 12:00 PM (noon), one day before travel, which is a change from the previous timing of 11:00 AM.

In the case of Premium Tatkal tickets, the booking time has also been revised slightly; it will now open at 10:30 AM one day before the journey, instead of the earlier 10:00 AM slot. The provision for current reservation, which allows booking up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train, remains unchanged and continues to be available on the same day of travel.

Additionally, booking by agents will now be restricted between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM, during which they will not be allowed to make any bookings. This change is likely aimed at ensuring fair access for the general public during peak booking hours.

IRCTC Responds To April 15 Claim

However, the IRCTC has now responded to the claims being circulated online. The IRCTC said that timings remain unchanged while dismissing the reports. "Some posts are circulating on Social Media channels mentioning about different timings for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets. No such change in timings is currently proposed in the Tatkal or Premium Tatkal booking timings for AC or Non-AC classes. The permitted booking timings for agents also remain unchanged," said the IRCTC.

Tatkal Ticket Booking Timings For Sleeper, 3rd AC, 1st and 2nd AC

According to the IRCTC website, Tatkal E-ticket can be booked for selected trains one day in advance excluding the date of journey from the train originating station. It can be booked on the opening day from 10:00 hrs for AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) and at 11:00 hrs for Non-AC class (SL/FC/2S). e.g. if the train is to depart from the originating station on 2nd August, for AC class Tatkal Booking will commence at 10:00 AM and for Non AC class will commence at 11:00 AM on 1st August.

Class Tatkal Ticket Timing

AC -2A/3A/CC/EC/3E 10 AM

Non-AC class (SL/FC/2S 11 AM

Tatkal Booking facility provides Confirmed / Waitlisted tickets against Tatkal quota, in any class except 1 AC, for journey between source/remote stations having Tatkal Quota to destination. Up to four passengers can be booked per PNR for Tatkal e-tickets. Tatkal charges are additional to the regular ticket fare.