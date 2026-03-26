This new train becomes Indian Railways' most successful express with over 100% occupancy; Not Vande Bharat, Rajdhani but...
The Indian Raiways has rolled out many trains in the past 12 years like Vistadome coaches, Humsafar Express, Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat Sleeper, Tejas Express, and Gatiman Express.
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The Indian Railways has been modernising its fleet for the past two decades and the same has been expedited during the last 12 years. The railways has rolled out trains like Vistadome coaches, Humsafar Express, Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat Sleeper, Tejas Express, and Gatiman Express. These trains have redefined luxury travel in low budget. While these trains cater to mid segment passengers, Indian Railways also rolled out Amrit Bharat Express to cater to low budget travellers. Amrit Bharat trains have general class and sleeper class coaches only and run on the long-distance routes. The present composition of Amrit Bharat consists of 11 General Class coaches, 8 Sleeper Class coaches, 01 Pantry car and 02 Luggage cum Divyangjan coaches.
Indian Railways' Most Successful New Train
To provide affordable means of transportation to the low and middle income families, Indian Railways have introduced Amrit Bharat services that are fully non-AC modern trains. Notably, these trains have received a good response. According to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the services have been well accepted by the travelling passengers and have occupancy of over 100 % during 2025-26 (upto 10.03.2026). This way, the Amrit Bharat trains have become Indian Railways’s most successful train among the newly launched trains like Vande Bharat and Humsafar.
Amrit Bharat Train Facilities
The Amrit Bharat trains offer enhanced features and amenities. The features include:
* Better aesthetics of seat and berths with enhanced look & feel on the lines of Vande Bharat Sleeper.
* Jerk Free Semi-Automatic Couplers.
* Improved Crashworthiness in coaches by provision of crash tube.
* Provision of CCTV system in all coaches.
* Improved designs of toilets.
* Improved design of Ladder for ease of climbing on to the berth.
* Improved LED Light fitting & Charging Sockets.
* Provision of EP assisted braking system
* Aerosol based fire suppression system in toilets and electrical cubicles.
* USB Type-A and Type-C mobile charging sockets.
* Emergency Talk Back system for two-way communication between Passenger and Guard/Train Manager.
* Non-AC pantry with enhanced heating capacity.
* Fully sealed gangways with quick release mechanism for easy attachment and detachment.
Full List Of Amrit Bharat Trains In Service As of 26.03.2026:
At present, Indian Railways runs the following 60 Amrit Bharat Express services on its network:
1. 11015/11016 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Saharsa Amrit Bharat Express
2. 13697/13698 Gaya - Delhi Amrit Bharat Express
3. 15293/15294 Muzaffarpur - Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express
4. 15557/15558 Darbhanga - Anand Vihar (T) Amrit Bharat Express
5. 15561/15562 Darbhanga - Gomtinagar Amrit Bharat Express
6. 15567/15568 Bapudham Motihari - Anand Vihar (T) Amrit Bharat Express
7. 22361/22362 Rajendranagar (T) - New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express
8. 13433/13434 SMVT Bengaluru - Malda Town Amrit Bharat Express
9. 13435/13436 Malda Town - Gomtinagar Amrit Bharat Express
10. 15133/15134 Chhapra - Anand Vihar (T) Amrit Bharat Express
11. 14047/14048 Sitamarhi - Delhi Amrit Bharat Express
12. 14627/14628 Saharsa - Chheharta Amrit Bharat Express
13. 19623/19624 Madar - Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express
14. 16601/16602 Erode - Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express
15. 19021/19022 Udhna - Brahmapur Amrit Bharat Express
16. 15671/15672 Kamakhya - Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express
17. 20609/20610 New Jalpaiguri - Tiruchchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express
18. 16597/16598 SMVT Bengaluru - Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express
19. 11031/11032 Panvel - Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express
20. 16107/16108 Tambaram - Santragachi Amrit Bharat Express
21. 13065/13066 Howrah - Anand Vihar (T) Amrit Bharat Express
22. 22587/22588 Sealdah - Banaras Amrit Bharat Express
23. 20603/20604 New Jalpaiguri - Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express
24. 15949/15950 Dibrugarh - Gomti Nagar Amrit Bharat Express
25. 16121/16122 Tambaram - Thiruvananthapuram Central Amrit Bharat Express
26. 16329/16330 Nagercoil - Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express
27. 17041/17042 Charlapalli - Thiruvananthapuram North Amrit Bharat Express
28. 16619/16620 Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express
29. 16357/16358 Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express
30. 15673/15674 Charlapalli - Kamakhya Amrit Bharat Express
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