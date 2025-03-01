Travel To Bhutan Via Indian Railways Soon; DPR Completed For Kokrajhar To Gelephu Rail Line: NFR

GUWAHATI: Land-locked Himalayan nation Bhutan is set to get its first railway link with Indian Railways completing a detailed project report (DPR) for laying of tracks to Gelephu from Assam's Kokrajhar, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said on Saturday. The final location survey for the proposed railway line has already been completed, the approval of the DPR is now awaited, he said.

The spokesperson said the proposed 69.04 km railway line will connect Kokrajhar station in Assam to Gelephu in Bhutan at an estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crore. The project includes the development of six new stations –Balajan, Garubhasa, Runikhata, Shantipur, Dadgiri and Gelephu.

The infrastructure plan features two important bridges, 29 major bridges, 65 minor bridges, one road over-bridge, 39 road under-bridges and two viaducts of 11-metre length. "The final location survey has been successfully completed and the DPR has been submitted for further approval and necessary directives," the spokesperson said.

"The proposed railway line will significantly strengthen India-Bhutan relations by enhancing trade, tourism and cultural exchanges between the two nations. It will also improve connectivity, providing Bhutan with its first-ever railway link, facilitating seamless transportation," he said.

The railway line will position the Bodoland Territorial Region as a trade and transit hub, benefiting local businesses and communities. The spokesperson further said that the proposed railway line is in keeping with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Act East Policy' and 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.