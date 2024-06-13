Advertisement
UPSC Aspirants To Get Namo Bharat Train services For Upcoming Exam

Namo Bharat train services will be available from 6 am to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the upcoming UPSC examination

 

|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 04:29 PM IST|Source: PTI
Namo Bharat train services will be available from 6 am to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the upcoming UPSC examination, a statement said.
According to the statement, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has taken the decision to start the services from 6 am instead of 8 am in order to facilitate the candidates appearing for the examination at centres located around the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.
Currently, the Namo Bharat trains operate on the RRTS corridor from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North in Ghaziabad. There are numerous educational institutions around the operating section of Namo Bharat, where many candidates frequently go for competitive examinations, it said.
Normally, on Sundays, train services are available from 8 am to 10 pm, but on the coming Sunday, the Namo Bharat train services will be available from 6 am to 10 pm, the statement added.

 

