Vande Bharat 2.0: Indian Railways to develop FASTER, SAFER version of semi-high speed train

To provide faster, safer, and more convenient mobility options, Indian Railways is betting big on the Vande Bharat Express. Currently, a total of 6 Vande Bharat trains operate in the country, and the government is planning to run more of these to connect corners of the country. Now the government is preparing the seventh route for the semi-high-speed train that will operate between Kolkata and Jalpaiguri. Although, as per the plan, the first five Vande Bharat trains have been running between New Delhi to Varanasi, New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Gandhinagar to Mumbai, New Delhi to Ahmedabad and Chennai to Mysuru.

According to the Railway Ministry, vibration tests of the new train are underway at a speed of 115 km per hour to 180 km per hour. Simultaneously, the Emergency Braking Distance (EBD) at 160 kmph, the brake system, fire, smoke and noise are also being checked. Along with this, the version is also being tested by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety at a speed of 180 kmph.

The first edition of the new Vande Bharat train started running on September 30, 2022 from Gandhinagar, Gujarat to Mumbai Central, Maharashtra and has received the people`s approval. The Railway Ministry has been trying to fix the shortcomings of the train to make it more efficient.

To increase domestic production of wheels and to promote Make in India, the Ministry has invited bids from prospective vendors for setting up facilities to manufacture and supply 1,540,000 wheels.

In the tender, vendors who use more than 60 per cent of local material will be prioritised, which will facilitate employment for more people along the lines of Make in India. The tender will be opened on January 24, 2023.

With inputs from IANS