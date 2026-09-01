/Vande Bharat Express spotted chained and locked to tracks: Want to know why?

Vande Bharat Express has redefined train travel in India. However, a photo showing a high-speed Vande Bharat Express chained and padlocked to a railway track recently swept across social media, sparking confusion, witty commentary, and wild theories online. Netizens quickly chimed in with jokes—some asking if Indian Railways was taking extra precautions against train thieves, while others wondered if it was an extreme anti-theft measure for premium rakes. Some even wondered whether the chains could stop it from running.
However, far from a bizarre viral moment or a security paranoia, the image actually reveals a strict adherence to standard railway safety protocol.
The viral image reminds of last year's official Railway Board directive ordering a mandatory nationwide Special Safety Drive on Securing Stabled Rolling Stock.
Indian Railways mandates these safety procedures whenever a train, coach, or locomotive is "stabled" (parked on running lines or sidings out of active service). The preventive steps ensure the train cannot accidentally roll away due to gradients, strong winds, or brake failures.
What is the purpose of doing this? pic.twitter.com/6uyd4WiGGE— Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) September 1, 2026
* Chained and Padlocked: The rake must be physically bound to the track using heavy chains and padlocks to prevent uncontrolled rolling down slopes.
* Mechanical Wedges: Wooden wedges or sprags are placed under the wheels to block movement.
* Handbrakes Applied: Guard and loco handbrakes inside the coaches must be fully engaged.
* Track Clamping: The railway points are set, clamped, and padlocked against the blocked line, and stop collars are applied to station master control panels to prevent another train from being routed onto the occupied line.
While the visual of India's flagship semi-high-speed train locked up like an old bicycle raised eyebrows online, it highlights a crucial, behind-the-scenes mechanical safeguard keeping Indian train operations safe.
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