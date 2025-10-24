Vande Bharat In Black Colour Coming Soon? Videos Go Viral On X - Details

Vande Bharat In Black Coming Soon? A video showing a sleek black-coloured Vande Bharat Express has gone viral on social media, with many users claiming it to be the upcoming rake featuring modern facilities. The train in the black livery shown in the video has drawn widespread attention for its striking appearance, reminiscent of the classic Rajdhani Express design with its large windows and aerodynamic finish.

However, fact-checks reveal that the viral video is AI-generated and not an official design or prototype of any new Vande Bharat train.

Currently, the Vande Bharat Express operates in two colour variants — the original white-and-blue and the newer orange-and-grey (orange-black) design introduced earlier this year. The purported “black edition” seen in the viral clip does not exist in reality.

From design to delivery, made entirely in India!



The new Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach captures the true spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.



A sleek symbol of innovation, comfort, and national pride, built not just to run on tracks, but to drive India’s confidence… pic.twitter.com/xgH2ZK59Rg — Satya Kumar Yadav (@satyakumar_y) October 24, 2025

Upon closer inspection, several inconsistencies confirm the video’s artificial origin. The front nose of the train bears the text “Vande Bharat 2003,” even though the first Vande Bharat Express was officially launched only in 2019. Moreover, the side panels of the train display distorted and unreadable text, a common artifact in AI-generated visuals.

India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train — a perfect blend of comfort, speed & technology



Fully Made in India. The new face of Aatmanirbhar Bharat pic.twitter.com/Ew9oBoUF6i — Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) October 24, 2025

Experts note that such synthetic videos, created using AI rendering tools and image generators, often go viral due to their photorealistic quality and futuristic appeal. Rail enthusiasts and fact-checkers have urged social media users to verify sources before sharing such clips.

While the Indian Railways continues to expand its fleet of Vande Bharat trains with improved technology and comfort, officials have confirmed that no official plans exist for a black-coloured version of the train at present.