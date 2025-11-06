Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Hits 180 KMPH During Trial Run - Watch Video

Indian Railways' Luxurious Long Distance Dream: The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, India’s upcoming long-distance premium service, achieved a speed of 180 kmph during its latest trial run, as seen in a video shared from the testing phase. The high-speed trial was conducted to evaluate stability, braking efficiency, and passenger comfort parameters before the train is cleared for commercial operation.

The sleeper variant of the Vande Bharat series is being designed to cater to overnight and long-distance routes, expanding on the existing chair-car-only configuration. The train features redesigned interiors, lie-flat berths, upgraded suspension, and improved noise insulation to enhance the travel experience on longer journeys.

Vande Bharat sleeper train successfully achieved a top speed of 180 km/h. pic.twitter.com/TPTxtuDqyX — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) November 6, 2025

The trials are being conducted by Indian Railways in collaboration with BEML and Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). Testing at high speeds is part of the standard validation process for new train sets before they are introduced to the public.

The upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will feature redesigned upper berths that are more comfortable and easily accessible for passengers of all age groups.

Nishank Garg, Director of the Vande Bharat Project at Kinet, the joint venture responsible for the project, said, "Passengers generally have the perception that the upper berth is not comfortable and is difficult to access. We designed the new Vande Bharat Sleeper keeping this in mind."

He added that the ladder leading to the upper berths has been engineered to ensure ease of use, making the design more passenger-friendly. "This feature will be available from the very first train, which we aim to deliver next year. We are rapidly progressing towards this goal," Garg said.

Kinet Railway Solutions is a joint venture between CJSC Transmashholding — Russia’s largest rolling stock manufacturer — and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways. The partnership has been tasked with designing and manufacturing 1,920 sleeper coaches (120 trainsets) for the Vande Bharat project and maintaining them for the next 35 years.