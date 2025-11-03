Advertisement
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set For Further Delay As Railway Board Flags Furnishing Issue

Vande Bharat Sleeper Furnishing Issue: The Railway Board has directed immediate corrective measures for the current rake and urged design refinements in future ones. 

Written By Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 09:01 AM IST
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set For Further Delay As Railway Board Flags Furnishing Issue

Vande Bharat Sleeper Furnishing Issue: The much-anticipated Vande Bharat Sleeper train, originally expected to debut in October, is facing further delays due to furnishing and safety concerns flagged by the Railway Board. Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier hinted at an October launch for the train, but the same is awaited because the second rake is still in the final phase of manufacturing, with work going on the interiors.

Although the Board has granted in-principle approval for the operation of the 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper rake, it has advised that certain deficiencies must be rectified before the train can enter service. In a detailed communication to the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and all railway zones, the Board highlighted issues related to furnishing quality and workmanship—including sharp edges and corners in the berthing area, poorly designed window curtain handles, and “pigeon pockets” between berth connectors that could cause cleaning and maintenance problems.

The Railway Board has directed immediate corrective measures for the current rake and urged design refinements in future ones. During trial runs, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) shared similar observations with the RDSO, which subsequently submitted its updated compliance report on September 1, 2025, according to a PTI report.

Additionally, the Ministry of Railways has emphasized adherence to key safety and operational standards, including:

* Implementation of fire safety protocols

* Integration of Kavach 4.0 (India’s indigenous train collision avoidance system)

* Installation of reliable communication systems linking loco pilots, train managers, and station masters

* Proper maintenance of all brake systems

The Ministry also instructed all zones to train loco pilots to uncouple the semi-permanent coupler within 15 minutes during emergencies, ensuring that the necessary tools for this task are included in the driver and guard tool kits. Furthermore, zones have been asked to ensure the availability of adequately trained technical staff to handle en-route technical issues and emergencies, ensuring smooth and safe operations once the Vande Bharat Sleeper is finally commissioned.

Akash Sinha

Assistant News Editor

