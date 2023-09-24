Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat Express Flagged Off, 1st VB Train Between AP-TN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat train connecting Vijayawada to Chennai today through video conference in Delhi. Earlier in the day, Vijayawada Railway Manager Narendra Patel said, "The inaugural Train service will be flagged off by the Prime Minister through video conference. This will be the first Vande Bharat Train connecting Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Bookings have been opened for all classes of regular train service," Patel said that this will be the third Vande Bharat Express for Andhra Pradesh.

"This indigenous semi high speed train starts from Vijayawada railway station and connects with Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai city. Enroute, the train provides a stoppage facility at Tenali, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta railway stations providing rail passengers the option to travel to either city in both directions.

The distance between Vijayawada and Chennai will be covered within a short span of 6 hours and 40 mins. Importantly, the train goes via Renigunta, providing an opportunity for pilgrim passengers from both states to visit the Temple town of Tirupati," he said. He said that the train provided the fastest connectivity between Viajayada and Chennai, in this route.

"Filled with the latest state-of-the-art technological features, it provides the most convenient, comfortable and safe travel option for passengers from all the two connecting Southern states. It also gives a fillip to the socio-economic development of the people in the region by expanding employment opportunities and strengthening the inter-dependencies between the people of the two southern states," he added.

The regular train service of the Vijayawada – Chennai – Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express will commence its operations on September 25. The train is composed of 8 coaches (7 AC Chair Car coaches and 1 Executive Chair Car coach) with a carrying capacity of 530 passengers. The train will be in service 6 days a week, except Tuesday.