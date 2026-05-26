Want to do business with Namo Bharat train corridor? You can now open a shop at Sarai Kale Khan, Meerut, Other stations - Details here

If you are an entrepreneur, retail brand, or local business owner looking for a prime location with guaranteed footfall, this might be your biggest opportunity. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has officially opened up commercial spaces for lease across the high-profile Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. From Delhi's mega transit hub at Sarai Kale Khan to eight key stations in Meerut, businesses can now set up shops, cafés, convenience stores, and service kiosks directly inside the station premises.

With lease periods stretching up to 15 years, this initiative is designed to transform regional rapid transit stations into bustling, vibrant community and shopping hubs.

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What is on Offer? The Station Lineup

NCRTC is offering a mix of "bare" and "built-up" (ready infrastructure) spaces across multiple major stations. The locations are strategically divided into two prime zones:

1. The Delhi Hub: Sarai Kale Khan Station

As one of the largest stations on the corridor, Sarai Kale Khan is emerging as a massive multi-modal transport hub. It seamlessly connects the Namo Bharat train with the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station (via a newly opened 280-meter foot overbridge with travelators), the Veer Haqiqat Rai ISBT, the Delhi Metro Pink Line, and the Ring Road.

Total Space Available: Approximately 818 square meters (~8,800 sq. ft.) across 8 locations on the ground floor.

Size of Shops: Compact 17 square meter units to large 247 square meter flagship spaces.

Lease Period: 9 to 15 years.

2. The Meerut Stretch: 8 Key Stations

Between Partapur and Modipuram, NCRTC is opening up 13 commercial locations. This stretch is a densely populated area where the Namo Bharat and the local Meerut Metro uniquely share the same track infrastructure.

Stations Included: Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Bhaisali, MES Colony, Daurali, Meerut North, and Modipuram.

Size of Shops: Pocket spaces starting from 14 square meters up to 128 square meters.

Lease Period: 9 years.

Massive Business Potential: 1 Lakh+ Daily Customers

For business owners, the biggest draw is the built-in audience. Currently, the Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services register a combined daily footfall of approximately one lakh (1,00,000) commuters, a number that is steadily increasing.

Because these outlets will be located right within the station footprint, they enjoy high visibility from daily commuters, transit passengers, and residents living in neighboring areas.

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What kind of businesses can open?

NCRTC is targeting a wide variety of commuter-focused facilities to make journeys safer, more comfortable, and convenient. Permitted businesses include:

* Food and beverage outlets, quick-service restaurants, and cafés

* Convenience stores and daily-need groceries

* Service centers, kiosks, and retail stores

* Innovative "pod services" (at Sarai Kale Khan)

The Big Picture: By inviting local vendors, startups, and established brands, NCRTC aims to create new employment opportunities, boost local economic activity, and generate essential non-fare revenue to maintain world-class transit standards.

Important Dates and How to Apply

Interested individuals, local traders, and corporate retailers can participate via the electronic tendering process.

Application Mode: Online via the e-tendering portal.

Sarai Kale Khan Bid Deadline: June 17, 2026.

Meerut Bid Deadline: June 22, 2026.

Where to find details: Complete information regarding eligibility criteria, tender documents, terms and conditions, and specific timelines can be accessed on:

NCRTC’s official website: ncrtc.in

Central Public Procurement Portal: etenders.gov.in