Why did Indian Railways stop pasting reservation charts on coaches and at platform boards?

Indian Railways Reservation Chart Update: Just years ago, passengers used to assemble around reservation charts pinned to the boards at railway platforms or by the side of the doors of the train coaches. The reservation charts used to have the names, PNR and berth details of all confirmed/RAC passengers. However, the Indian Railways stopped the services from 2018. The practice of publishing reservation charts started in 1980s and continued for around 35 years. You may recall that a copy of the reservation chart also used to be with the Ticket Examiner/Ticket Checker who used to mark the presence of the passenger after boarding. However, the charts have vanished from the railway networks in India.

Why did Railways stop publishing reservation charts?

The Indian Railways has undergone massive digitisation in the last 15 years. The number of passengers booking tickets online has also surged multifolds. The greater penetration of mobile internet and mobile numbers have made the work easy for the Indian Railways.

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In 2018, the Indian Railways shared multiple reasons behind its decision to do away with the reservation charts. Some of them are:

1. Passengers holding confirmed ticket are aware of their coach/berth number as the same is indicated on the tickets at the time of booking itself, except in case of First Class air-conditioned class.

2. At that time, around 65% of the reserved tickets were being issued through internet for which, mobile number was invariably captured on which an SMS is sent at the time of booking.

3. Waitlisted and Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) passengers get their status update on their registered mobile number through SMS at the time of preparation of first reservation chart which is at least four hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

4. Digital charting system has been installed at major stations and at other stations manual boards are installed for displaying the status of the waitlisted tickets to guide the passengers.

5. Apart from the above, Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) service through 139, online booking website is available for passengers for checking the status of the tickets on real time basis.

6. It will save the cost of stationery as well as savings on account of manpower involved in pasting of reservation charts.

What is the latest alternative to this?

Notably, now passengers get details of their berth/seats on their email and mobile number. In case of a counter ticket, the details are available on the ticket. The ticket examiners have also been made tech-savy as they use hand-held tablets with railway apps through they mark the presence/absence of passengers in realt-time.