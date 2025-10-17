Your Indian Railways AC Coach Blanket Gets 'Sanganeri' Makeover - Cleaner, Comfier, and More Stylish Cover To Eliminate Blanket Worries Of Passengers - Check Details

Indian Railways Good News: Those who travel in Indian Railways and especially in the AC coaches, are aware that the blanket provided by the public transporter is not very comfortable. Also, it doesn't come with a cover and the passengers get two white sheets, one of which is used to spread on the berth and the other is used as a base/top of the blanket. Indian Railways passengers have been urging the public transporter to provide a comfortable blanket cover for long journeys - not only to maintain hygiene but also to enhance comfort.

If you’ve ever taken a train journey in an AC coach, you probably know the struggle — those plain white sheets and the uncovered blanket that never quite feels clean or cozy. Well, there’s finally some good news for railway passengers! Indian Railways has heard the complaints and is doing something about it. A new pilot project has been launched to introduce washable blanket covers with beautiful Sanganeri prints, giving your train travel a fresh, hygienic, and homely touch.

Soon, there won't be any blanket worries for the passengers as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has launched a pilot project introducing blanket covers with traditional Sanganeri prints. On Thursday, passengers travelling in the air-conditioned coaches of the Jaipur–Ahmedabad (Asarva) Express received the new blanket cover packets, marking a step forward in passenger comfort and hygiene.

यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए नई पहल…

जयपुर-असारवा ट्रेन में कंबल के कवर की शुरुआत।

राजस्थान के 65 रेलवे स्टेशनों पर विभिन्न यात्री सुविधाओं का लोकार्पण।



खातीपुरा, राजस्थान pic.twitter.com/w3z3TCNSVZ — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 16, 2025

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the initiative, launched on a pilot basis in Jaipur, would be extended nationwide if found successful. Passengers have long expressed concerns about the cleanliness of shared blankets.

Addressing the passengers' concerns, the Railways has introduced washable, printed covers to ensure hygiene and comfort. Passengers will receive individual covers and will be able to use them with confidence.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the fabric for these covers has been selected for long life, easy washing, and durable print quality. He added that this initiative would also help promote traditional Indian textiles across the country.

“Just as we use blankets with covers at home, passengers will now receive them in trains,” the Minister said. “If successful, this project will be expanded nationwide, and traditional prints from different states will be showcased on Indian Railways.”

So, the next time you hop on a train from Jaipur, don’t be surprised if your blanket comes wrapped in a soft, colourful cover instead of those plain white sheets. If passengers give it a thumbs-up, this small but thoughtful change could soon roll out across India — adding a splash of colour, comfort, and cleanliness to every journey. After all, who said train travel can’t be stylish and snug?