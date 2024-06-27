Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761227
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KALKI 2898 AD

Rajamouli Praises Prabhas-Starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: 'It Transported Me Into Various Realms'

Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD.

|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 07:00 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rajamouli Praises Prabhas-Starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: 'It Transported Me Into Various Realms' (Image: IANS)

Mumbai:  Auteur S.S. Rajamouli has heaped praise on the cast of the latest release 'Kalki 2898 AD', saying the film “transported me into various realms with its incredible settings”.

Rajamouli took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a poster of the film featuring Prabhas that hit the screens on Thursday. For caption, he wrote: “Loved the world-building of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’… It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings.”

Talking about Prabhas, he said: “Darling just killed it with his timing and ease…” Rajamouli also praised megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone for their performance in the film. “Great support from Amitabh Bachchan ji , Kamal sir, and Deepika,”he wrote.

It was the climax that stunned Rajamouli, who also praised 'Kalki 2898 AD' director Nag Ashwin. “The last 30 minutes of the film took me to a whole new world. Kudos to Nagi and the entire Vyjayanthi team and their unmatched efforts in executing it,” he wrote.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD.

On the work front, Rajamouli's his last directorial venture 'RRR' starring NTR Jr and Ram Charan turned out to be a blockbuster. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'wall' of emergency amidst opposition unity!
DNA Video
DNA: Why has CBI arrested Kejriwal?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China save Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
DNA Video
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
DNA Video
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?