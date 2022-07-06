Ajmer Dargah Khadim who threatened Nupur Sharma with 'beheading' ARRESTED

Jaipur: The Ajmer Police have arrested a cleric at the Ajmer Dargah after he allegedly offered on camera to gift his house to anyone who beheads now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Vikas Sangwan confirmed that Salman Chishti, Khadim of Ajmer Dargah, was arrested last night for allegedly giving a provocative statement against now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Rajasthan | Ajmer Police arrested Salman Chishti, Khadim of Ajmer Dargah last night for allegedly giving a provocative statement against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma: Additional Superintendent of Police, Vikas Sangwan pic.twitter.com/6U3WCjVar7 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 6, 2022

The Rajasthan Police had also registered an FIR Monday night on the basis of a complaint against Salman Chishti, a dargah ‘khadim' after a video clip of his threat went viral.

In the video, the cleric could be seen purportedly saying that he would give his house to anyone who brings Sharma's head to him. Chishti could also be heard saying that he would have shot her dead for insulting Prophet Mohammad.

"You have to give a reply to all Muslim countries. I am saying this from Ajmer, Rajasthan and this message is from Huzur Khwaja Baba ka Darbar," he said in the video, referring to the Sufi shrine that sees many Hindu visitors, apart from Muslim devotees.

Recently, four people were arrested in connection with another provocative speech allegedly delivered at the main gate of the Ajmer Dargah on June 17.

Though that video was in circulation earlier, the arrests were made after the murder of a Udaipur tailor by two men who said they were avenging an insult to Islam. Hours after the Udaipur murder that triggered communal tension in the state, the two main accused were caught by police. Three others were arrested later and the National Investigation Agency is now handling the case.

Condemning the latest video, the office of Ajmer Dargah Dewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said the shrine is seen as a place of communal harmony. The views expressed by the ‘Khadim' in the video cannot be considered a message from the dargah, it said. It added that the remarks were a statement by one individual and were highly condemnable.

Nupur Sharma was suspended by her party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad during a television debate that outraged the Muslim community.