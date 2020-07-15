BJP to hold meeting in Jaipur on Wednesday over political crisis in Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting on Wednesday in Jaipur, Rajasthan, over the political situation in the state where the Congress government is facing a crisis.

The meeting will be attended by BJP's national vice president Om Mathur, National Joint General Secretary V Satish, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and state president Satish Poonia. Leaders of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and Rajendra Rathore will also be present in the meeting.

The Congress earlier on July 14 (Tuesday) removed Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief. The simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have come out in the open.