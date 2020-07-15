हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan political crisis

BJP to hold meeting in Jaipur on Wednesday over political crisis in Rajasthan

The meeting will be attended by BJP's national vice president Om Mathur, National Joint General Secretary V Satish, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and state president Satish Poonia.

BJP to hold meeting in Jaipur on Wednesday over political crisis in Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting on Wednesday in Jaipur, Rajasthan, over the political situation in the state where the Congress government is facing a crisis.

The meeting will be attended by BJP's national vice president Om Mathur, National Joint General Secretary V Satish, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and state president Satish Poonia. Leaders of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and Rajendra Rathore will also be present in the meeting.

The Congress earlier on July 14 (Tuesday) removed Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief. The simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have come out in the open.

Tags:
Rajasthan political crisisCongressBJPSachin PilotAshok Gehlot
Next
Story

Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan Cabinet, tweets, 'Grateful to those who supported me'
  • 9,06,752Confirmed
  • 23,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT32M26S

DNA: Loyalty is more scoring than ability in Congress