हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ceasefire violation

Hundreds in Rajasthan village pay tribute to Army jawan martyred in Pak ceasefire violation

Bhakar lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan on March 23.

Hundreds in Rajasthan village pay tribute to Army jawan martyred in Pak ceasefire violation
ANI photo

Jaipur: Hundreds paid last tribute to Makrana village in Rajasthan's Nagaur as the mortal remains of Army jawan Hari Bhakar was brought to his hometown. Bhakar lost his life in ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on March 23.

His last rites will be performed at his native village on Monday.

Grenadier Hari Bhakar was part of the 4 Grenadiers Regiment.

The jawan was injured in cross-border shelling at around 4 am on Sunday. Bhakar was immediately shifted to the nearest field hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, officials said.

Pakistani troops opened fire on the Shahpur and Kerni areas in Poonch district at around 5.30 pm on Saturday and it continued intermittently through the night, officials added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Tags:
ceasefire violationHari BhakarPakistan
Next
Story

BJP leader shot at in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Must Watch

PT3M12S

3 Jaish-E-Mohammad terrorists arrested in Jammu-Srinagar Highway