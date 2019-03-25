Hundreds in Rajasthan village pay tribute to Army jawan martyred in Pak ceasefire violation

Jaipur: Hundreds paid last tribute to Makrana village in Rajasthan's Nagaur as the mortal remains of Army jawan Hari Bhakar was brought to his hometown. Bhakar lost his life in ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on March 23.

His last rites will be performed at his native village on Monday.

Rajasthan: Mortal remains of Army jawan Hari Bhakar, who lost his life in ceasefire violation in Poonch, J&K on 23rd March, brought to his village in Makrana, Nagaur. pic.twitter.com/GnVSNWAZ4E — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019

Grenadier Hari Bhakar was part of the 4 Grenadiers Regiment.

The jawan was injured in cross-border shelling at around 4 am on Sunday. Bhakar was immediately shifted to the nearest field hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, officials said.

Pakistani troops opened fire on the Shahpur and Kerni areas in Poonch district at around 5.30 pm on Saturday and it continued intermittently through the night, officials added.

