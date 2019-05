Bikaner: A massive fire broke out at an oil refinery in Rajasthan's Bikaner in the wee hours of Wednesday. The fire-fighting operations are currently underway.

The incident took place in Khara Industrial Area of Bikaner at around 2 am. Rescue personnel rushed to the spot. The blaze is to be brought under control. All fire brigades of the city at present at the scene.



The fire department and police have been struggling to douse the flames of the past five hours.

More details awaited