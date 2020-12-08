Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti election: BJP, Congress neck and neck

Jaipur: The BJP has won 1,011 Panchayat Samiti seats while the Congress bagged 1,000 seats out of 4,371 seats a few hours after the counting of votes began in 21 districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

As many as 287 independent candidates and 48 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidates have also won the Panchayat Samiti member seats. In the Zila Parishad election, which was held simultaneously, the ruling Congress in the state has won 10 seats, whereas the BJP got three seats of the total 636.

"The counting of votes to elect the members of Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads is still underway," a state election commission spokesperson said.

The polling to elect a total of 636 Zila Parishad members and 4,371 Panchayat Samiti members was held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

The result will decide the fate of 1,778 candidates in the Zila Parishad elections and 12,663 candidates in the Panchayat Samiti elections. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the counting process. The polling was held on November 23 and 27, and December 1 and 5.

A voter turnout of over 63 per cent was recorded in the fourth and last phase of the election for zila parishad and panchayat samiti members in Rajasthan on Saturday, officials said.

Voting was held for 908 members of 46 panchayat samitis in 21 districts and their respective zila parishad members. In the fourth phase, 52.55 lakh people were eligible to vote and there were 7,346 polling stations, a State Election Commission spokesperson said.

He said 63.83 per cent votes were cast in the fourth phase. In the first phase 61.80 per cent voters exercised their franchise, 63.18 in the second phase and 63.80 in the third phase, the spokesperson said.

About 18,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used, while more than 36,000 security personnel were deployed for smooth conduct of the elections, he said.

