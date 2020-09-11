Two Pakistani drug peddlers trying to cross border shot dead by BSF

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead two Pakistani drug peddlers who were trying to cross the international border in the Anupgarh Sector in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

They were shot dead by 91 Battalion of the BSF around 12.30 pm on that day in the Anupgarh Sector in Rajasthan. One of the two dead drug peddlers was identified as Shahbaz Ali from the Identity Card recovered from him.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers despite being informed of the two bodies has disowned them. Following this, the BSF personnel performed the last rites and buried the bodies in the area.

According to reports, the two slain Pakistani nationals had thrown five packets across the fence and were trying to cross the international border when they were intercepted by the alert BSF personnel.

On being challenged by the BSF officials, they tried to flee back when they were shot dead.

At least eight kgs of heroin, two pistols and one night vision enabled binoculars were recovered from the slain Pakistani smugglers.

In the past also, multiple attempts to smuggle have been foiled by the Border Security Forces.