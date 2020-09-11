हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSF

Two Pakistani drug peddlers trying to cross border shot dead by BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead two Pakistani drug peddlers who were trying to cross the international border in the Anupgarh Sector in Rajasthan on Wednesday. 

Two Pakistani drug peddlers trying to cross border shot dead by BSF

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead two Pakistani drug peddlers who were trying to cross the international border in the Anupgarh Sector in Rajasthan on Wednesday. 

They were shot dead by 91 Battalion of the BSF around 12.30 pm on that day in the Anupgarh Sector in Rajasthan. One of the two dead drug peddlers was identified as Shahbaz Ali from the Identity Card recovered from him.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers despite being informed of the two bodies has disowned them. Following this, the BSF personnel performed the last rites and buried the bodies in the area. 

According to reports, the two slain Pakistani nationals had thrown five packets across the fence and were trying to cross the international border when they were intercepted by the alert BSF personnel.

Live TV

On being challenged by the BSF officials, they tried to flee back when they were shot dead.

At least eight kgs of heroin, two pistols and one night vision enabled binoculars were recovered from the slain Pakistani smugglers.

In the past also, multiple attempts to smuggle have been foiled by the Border Security Forces.

Tags:
BSFPakistani drug peddlersRajasthanIndia-Pakistan border
Next
Story

Khap panchayat forces man, woman to bathe publicly to 'wash off sins' in Rajasthan's Sikar
  • 45,62,414Confirmed
  • 76,271Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M42S

Bollywood Breaking 2020 : Showik confessed that he arranges drugs for Sushant many times