RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 To Be OUT Soon At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 soon. While the official date is yet to be confirmed, the results are likely to be announced today. Once released, students who appeared for the exams can view their scores on the official website – rajresults.nic.in. This year, the exams were held from March 6 to April 9, 2025, at multiple centres across the state, with nearly 19.4 lakh students taking part.

To pass the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 and 12 exams, students must meet the minimum criteria set by the board. They need to score at least 33 marks in each subject and maintain an overall aggregate of 33% or higher.

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: rajresults.nic.in. On the homepage, click the link for the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th or 12th Result 2025. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields. Your RBSE 10th or 12th result for 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future use.

In addition, certain subjects may include specific requirements for practicals or internal assessments. Candidates who fail to meet the minimum criteria may have the option to appear for the RBSE Rajasthan Board Supplementary Exams, as per board guidelines.

Students who pass can proceed with their academic or career goals. Those who do not pass must apply for the supplementary exams within the given deadline to improve their scores.