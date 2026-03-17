20% Growth and rising: Why smaller cities are outpacing metros in home sales

New Delhi: Something interesting is happening in India's property market. The big metros that once dominated every housing headline are no longer the only game in town. A quiet but steady shift is underway, with cities like Lucknow, Indore, Jaipur, and Prayagraj stepping up as genuine housing destinations in their own right.

The Metro Dream Is Getting Expensive

Buying a home in Mumbai, Delhi, or Bengaluru has become a financial stretch for most middle-class families. Property rates in these cities have climbed so steeply that average incomes simply cannot keep pace. This gap between earnings and prices is pushing buyers to reconsider — and many are finding that mid-sized cities offer far better value without asking them to compromise too much on lifestyle.

Mid-Sized Cities Have Changed

The tier-2 cities of today are very different from what they were a decade ago. New highways, upgraded airports, government offices shifting base, and private companies setting up operations have all contributed to a more confident local economy. People no longer feel they must move to a metro to build a good life. They can stay closer to family, buy a spacious home at a reasonable price, and still access decent jobs and services.

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Numbers Back the Trend

Property research firm Colliers and Knight Frank have noted that mid-sized cities are growing their home sales at close to 20 percent annually — a pace that is outrunning several major metros. This is not speculative buying driven by investors chasing returns. The bulk of purchases are by actual end-users: families who want to own a home they will live in.

Each City Has Its Own Story

What makes this trend interesting is that every city is growing for its own reasons:

Lucknow is riding a wave of administrative expansion, new road corridors, and the buzz around a planned defence manufacturing zone nearby. Indore has built a reputation for clean governance, which has attracted manufacturers and young entrepreneurs alike. Jaipur blends its traditional tourism pull with a quietly expanding tech and education base. Prayagraj is seeing housing interest grow alongside religious tourism and steady upgrades to its civic infrastructure. The Chandigarh-led Tricity belt appeals to professionals who want planned, less chaotic living without being too far from economic opportunity.

Stable Demand, Not a Bubble

One thing that stands out about this growth is how grounded it feels. Unlike speculative booms that collapse when sentiment shifts, the demand in these cities is driven by people who have thought carefully about their purchase. They are looking at infrastructure timelines, developer reputations, and neighbourhood quality — not just whether prices might jump next quarter. That kind of buyer behaviour creates a healthier, more durable market.

A New Map for Indian Real Estate

India's housing sector is quietly being redrawn. The old assumption that growth flows only from a handful of large cities is being replaced by a more spread-out picture, where dozens of mid-sized towns are pulling investment, talent, and homebuyers on their own terms. This is not a temporary detour. It looks very much like the new normal.