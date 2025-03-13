3 Satellite Townships To Be Developed In Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that discussions are ongoing to set up satellite townships in three locations of the state.

Addressing the district level workshop on the deliberations of the 4th National Conference of Chief Secretaries at Rajarshi Hall in southern Tripura’s Udaipur, the Chief Minister said that these satellite townships would be developed in a planned manner with all basic facilities.

“We have launched a single window portal to facilitate ease of doing business. We must work actively, especially in the aspirational districts. More efforts are needed in this area. We must also focus on an affordable housing policy. We must explore ways to generate income,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that officers and employees of the government are the main driving force of any state, and they must focus on crucial sectors.

Saha said that without the officers and employees, no state, district, or country can move ahead.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening cooperative federalism in our country. He is thinking about how to develop the country. He advises, and officials implement it. We are working for the people round-the-clock. During the Chief Ministers’ conclave recently, I raised our ‘Amar Sarkar’ portal and the PM applauded us,” he stated.

He said that in the Chief Secretaries’ Conference earlier, emphasis was laid to six topics, including manufacturing, services, rural non-farm sectors, urban development, renewable energy, and the circular economy.

Saha said that in the conference, extensive discussions were held on Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and added that the number of SHG groups has increased in Tripura, but quality and production are also essential.

He suggested a competition among the eight districts of Tripura under the ‘One District, One Product’ initiative.

“We have a lot of talent, and we must work to push the state towards development. Officials and employees must work for the people and set an example so that they will be remembered forever. We have implemented the e-office system from the state Assembly to the Panchayat level, making Tripura the only state in the country to do so. We have transitioned from a performing state to a front-runner state,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also stated that Tripura's GSDP has increased, making it the second-highest in the northeast region.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, PWD and Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, Urban Development Secretary Abhishek Singh, Science and Technology Secretary K. Shashi Kumar, District Magistrates of several districts and senior civil and police officials.