6570 buyers of Amrapali projects missing in Greater Noida, authority all set to make list public

New Delhi: The court receiver in Amrapali's projects located in Greater Noida has prepared a list of 6570 missing buyers of the housing company.

The list is ready to be made public latest by Thursday. According to this list, these buyers of various Amrapali projects like Leisure Valley, Leisure Park, Dream Valley, Hole Homes, Centurion Park etc have not yet claimed their flats in the customer data. While a few buyers have deposited some amount while flat booking and some still have dues. The due date for claiming these will be given only during the making of the list public, reported Navbharat Times.

Buyers who make their claims till the deadline will be accepted, while those who do not come forward will get their flat allotment cancelled. The complete information of 6570 buyers will be made available on the website of the court receiver. It will also be duly advertised in the newspapers, said the NBT report.

Meanwhile, on October 25, the Supreme Court was told that the State Bank of India (SBI) and the UCO Bank have agreed to invest Rs 450 crore in Amrapali projects, but other banks, who were part of a consortium, are delaying the process.

On September 3, the receiver had told the Supreme Court that he had held meetings with the officials of a consortium of six banks - the SBI, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and Punjab & Sindh Bank.

The receiver informed the top court that except the SBI and UCO Bank, none of the remaining four banks had come out with any concrete proposal on funding the Amrapali projects. He emphasised that the proposal has not been finalised.

The top court then asked the banks to decide within two weeks and file the proposal before it.

The Supreme Court also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking clarification on stamp duty being charged from Amrapali flat purchasers at the time of registry.

The receiver, last month, had informed the top court that the consortium had agreed to fund the stalled Amrapali projects and bank officials had said that documentation in connection with the process will begin during the month, and disbursal of loans should be expected.

With IANS Inputs

