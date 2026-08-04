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70% of real estate leaders back simultaneous cost savings, long-term transformation: Report

A report by Knight Frank -- based on a global survey of senior CRE executives -- found that 70.8 per cent of respondents believe organisations can achieve immediate cost savings while continuing to invest in long-term transformation initiatives.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 02:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
70% of real estate leaders back simultaneous cost savings, long-term transformation: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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70% of real estate leaders back simultaneous cost savings, long-term transformation: Report
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