A Rs 1.4 crore flat, a Rs 40 LPA job, and one layoff that changed everything

New Delhi: A few months ago, this man had what looked like a solid life. A well-paying tech job. A brand new three-bedroom flat. A twenty-year plan that seemed to add up on paper. Today, he is out on the road taking Rapido ride requests, trying to scrape together enough to cover a Rs 95,000 monthly EMI that has not paused for a single day since he lost his income.

His story went viral this week after a video began circulating on social media. It has touched a nerve — not because it is unusual, but because so many people in India's technology workforce recognise exactly how it happened.

How it started

The man was working in the IT sector and drawing a salary of Rs 40 lakh per year. In 2024, he decided it was the right time to buy a home. He chose a three-bedroom apartment in Prateek Grand City, a housing project in Ghaziabad in the NCR region, priced at approximately Rs 1.4 crore.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

At that point, the decision was not reckless. His monthly take-home after tax was comfortably above the EMI amount. The flat represented years of career progress. Friends who knew him at the time say he was genuinely proud of the purchase — it was the kind of milestone that feels like arrival.

The home loan was structured over twenty years. The monthly payment came to around Rs 95,000.

Then the job disappeared

He was laid off. The exact circumstances have not been made public, but the outcome is clear — three months with no salary, no severance that covered the gap, and an EMI that continued arriving on schedule regardless.

Rs 95,000 a month is a significant amount when you have income. Without income, it is a number that can consume everything else around it. Emergency savings, if any existed, began to erode. The pressure mounted.

Driving a Rapido to survive

Rather than default on the loan or sell the flat under distress, he started working as a rider on the Rapido bike taxi platform. Each trip brings in a small amount. Across a full day of riding, the earnings are a fraction of what his monthly EMI demands — but they are something, and they are immediate.

The situation is not yet resolved. He is still searching for a new job. The loan is still running. The gap between what he earns from rides and what the bank expects each month remains wide.

1.4 करोड़ का 3BHK लिया जब Salary 40 LPA थी लेकिन अब jobless है 20 साल तक 95 हजार EMI कैसे manage करेगा



अभी मैं अपने दोस्त से मिलकर आ रहा था Prateek Grand City से उसने 2024 में 3BHK flat लिया था करीब 1.4 करोड़ का



उस समय उसका salary package 40 LPA था पहले तो excitement में ले… pic.twitter.com/kDBdYuYTQa — Vivek (@Vivek_4580ji) April 9, 2026

Why this story hit so hard

The video spread quickly because the circumstances are not as rare as people might assume. India's IT and technology sector has seen a significant wave of layoffs over the past two years, driven by cost-cutting, automation, and shifting business priorities at large firms. Many of the people affected are in their late twenties and early thirties — the exact age group most likely to have recently taken large home loans based on what felt, at the time, like stable and growing careers.

The specific combination that created this man's situation — a high salary, easy access to large loans, and a property purchase made at peak confidence — is one that thousands of tech workers across Indian cities share. The salary felt permanent. The EMI felt manageable. Neither assumption turned out to be guaranteed.

The financial lesson buried in this story

Financial planners and online commentators responding to the video have pointed to a few principles that this case illustrates sharply.

The first is the difference between what you can borrow and what you should borrow. A bank will typically approve a home loan where the EMI is up to 40 to 50 percent of your monthly income. At Rs 40 lakh annual salary, an EMI of Rs 95,000 sits within that range technically. But that calculation assumes your income continues. It does not account for what happens if it stops.

The second is the importance of a financial cushion before committing to a large loan. Most advisers recommend having at least six to twelve months of total expenses — including the EMI — saved as an emergency fund before taking on long-term debt. With that buffer in place, a period of three months without income is uncomfortable but survivable. Without it, the same three months can become a crisis.

The third is the question of job security in private sector employment generally, and in the technology industry specifically. A government job comes with a level of tenure protection that private sector work does not. For professionals in industries where layoffs happen quickly and at scale, treating a high salary as a permanent condition is a financial risk — not a certainty.

What he can still do

The situation is difficult but not irreversible, provided action is taken quickly.

Most banks in India have provisions for loan restructuring when a borrower is facing genuine financial hardship. If he approaches the lender directly, explains the circumstances, and requests a temporary reduction in EMI or a moratorium period, many banks will consider it — particularly if the account has been maintained cleanly up to this point.

Renting out the flat is another option. A three-bedroom apartment in a premium NCR society can fetch a rental income of Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 per month depending on the location and condition. That does not cover the full EMI, but it reduces the shortfall meaningfully while he gets back on his feet.

Selling the property under pressure is the option to avoid if at all possible. Distress sales almost always happen below market value, and in an under-construction or recently delivered project, the loss can be significant.

The bigger picture

One person's story does not define a trend. But when that story starts circulating widely — when thousands of people share it because they see their own situation reflected in it — it says something worth paying attention to.

A high salary in the technology sector is a real advantage. It is also, as this case shows, a temporary condition in a way that a twenty-year loan is not. The gap between those two time horizons is where the risk lives.