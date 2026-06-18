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Abu Dhabi freezes rent hikes: What it means for expats, investors, and your wallet

The rent freeze is part of a wider series of proactive measures implemented by the Abu Dhabi government since February 2026 to mitigate the fallout of regional geopolitical tensions. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 11:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
Abu Dhabi freezes rent hikes: What it means for expats, investors, and your wallet
Image Credit: Freepik

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