Abu Dhabi freezes rent hikes: What it means for expats, investors, and your wallet

Commenting on the policy shift, Pyush Lohia, Managing Director of Lohia Worldspace, stated, "The decision to reset the annual rental cap from 5% to 0% is a masterstroke of urban governance that anchors the market in absolute stability. For the large Indian expat community, this transition is invaluable; it guarantees financial predictability and halts the premium-seeking behavior that was pushing affordable rents upward by double digits. By effectively locking in baseline rates and neutralizing opportunistic price hikes, Abu Dhabi is successfully protecting household budgets and reducing relocation stress. From our vantage point, this regulation does more than just shield tenants from inflation—it cements Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a balanced, secure, and globally competitive ecosystem for talent to put down roots."