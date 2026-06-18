The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) has announced an immediate freeze on rent increases across the emirate, a move aimed at easing pressure on tenants amid rising living costs and economic uncertainty in the region. Under the new policy, the annual rent increase cap has been set at 0%, meaning landlords will not be allowed to raise rents until further notice.
The policy overhaul temporarily suspends the previous legal framework that allowed landlords and property management firms to hike rents by up to 5% annually, provided a two-month notice was issued. Under the new directive:
Existing Tenants: Your rent at the time of renewal will remain identical to your current contract.
New Tenants: If you are moving into a property that was previously leased, the landlord is mandated to offer it at the same rental value as the last registered contract. This applies across residential, commercial, and industrial segments.
This measure acts as an immediate cooling mechanism for a market that had recently seen price spikes of 8% to 12% in affordable housing sectors.
For the Indian diaspora—which accounts for over 35% of the UAE’s population—this decision offers more than just legal protection; it provides critical financial predictability. Many Indian families and entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi, who were bracing for potential rent hikes during their upcoming renewal cycles, can now reallocate those savings toward other investments or household needs.
By stabilizing rental outflows, the policy effectively safeguards the disposable income of thousands of families and small business owners, from office-based professionals to warehouse operators, ensuring they remain shielded from the current inflationary environment.
The rent freeze is part of a wider series of proactive measures implemented by the Abu Dhabi government since February 2026 to mitigate the fallout of regional geopolitical tensions. Authorities have consistently prioritized the well-being of the expat population, previously mandating that hotels accommodate stranded travelers during flight disruptions at the state's expense. This latest real estate policy is a continuation of that commitment to maintaining domestic stability and ensuring the city remains a secure, long-term home for international talent.
Commenting on the policy shift, Pyush Lohia, Managing Director of Lohia Worldspace, stated, "The decision to reset the annual rental cap from 5% to 0% is a masterstroke of urban governance that anchors the market in absolute stability. For the large Indian expat community, this transition is invaluable; it guarantees financial predictability and halts the premium-seeking behavior that was pushing affordable rents upward by double digits. By effectively locking in baseline rates and neutralizing opportunistic price hikes, Abu Dhabi is successfully protecting household budgets and reducing relocation stress. From our vantage point, this regulation does more than just shield tenants from inflation—it cements Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a balanced, secure, and globally competitive ecosystem for talent to put down roots."
While the freeze is mandatory, residents should take proactive steps to ensure their rights are protected:
Verify Your Contract: Ensure your current contract is properly registered with the authorities. The rent freeze is tied to the last registered contract value.
Stay Informed: If a landlord attempts to solicit a "renewal fee" or a hidden increase, cite the ADREC directive. The 0% cap is absolute and overrides prior lease agreements.
Monitor Official Channels: As this is an "until further notice" policy, keep an eye on official ADREC communications for any future updates to the rental framework.
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