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Affordable housing, rental expansion and RERA Reforms set to define next growth phase in India's urban region: Report

With the urban population projected to reach around 40 per cent by 2036 and nearly half of India expected to live in cities by 2050, the choices made today in housing, planning and financing will significantly influence the trajectory towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
Affordable housing, rental expansion and RERA Reforms set to define next growth phase in India's urban region: Report
Image Credit: Freepik

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