/Affordable housing, rental expansion and RERA Reforms set to define next growth phase in India's urban region: Report

NEW DELHI: India's housing and urban development sector is poised for a decisive transformation, as rapid urbanisation, infrastructure expansion and policy reforms converge to shape the next phase of growth, according to a joint report by KPMG India and the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO). With the urban population projected to reach around 40 per cent by 2036 and nearly half of India expected to live in cities by 2050, the choices made today in housing, planning and financing will significantly influence the trajectory towards Viksit Bharat 2047.