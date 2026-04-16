Agra township delay: 20 years and waiting, 3000 homebuyers seek UP government's intervention

Agra Real Estate News: A shocking case has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Agra where over 3,000 homebuyers associated with a housing project have approached the Uttar Pradesh government, seeking intervention in the Sushant Taj City township, which has allegedly remained incomplete for nearly two decades. The project was launched by Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd in early 2000s, reported ANI. Several buyers have also written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking direct intervention. One allottee alleged that despite making full payment, possession has not been granted even after 20 years.

According to the homebuyers, plots were booked soon after the project was announced as the developer promised timely delivery. Homebuyers claim the project has been left incomplete, with possession still pending despite many having paid in full. Several allottees say they are under financial pressure, juggling EMIs while continuing to pay rent.

The buyers have appealed to the state government to intervene, either to ensure the project’s completion or to provide compensation. They have also raised concerns about the role of the Agra Development Authority, alleging inadequate action to push progress or fix accountability.

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K.G. Agarwal, president of the homebuyers’ association, said nearly 3,000 families have been impacted. He alleged that despite substantial payments by buyers, there has been little progress on the ground and minimal communication from both the developer and authorities. He urged the government to step in, including exploring a takeover or facilitating completion of the stalled project.

Buyers further allege that frequent changes in project management, lack of communication, and absence of a clear timeline have added to their difficulties. They also claim that the project has not seen effective resolution under insolvency proceedings related to other Ansal Group ventures, leaving them without adequate relief.

The matter is further complicated by ongoing investigations into the group's financial dealings, reported ANI. It is alleged that the Enforcement Directorate has attached certain properties linked to the group in separate cases in Agra, contributing to uncertainty around the project.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure is yet to react to the allegations. The copy will be updated once they issue a statement over this. (With ANI inputs)