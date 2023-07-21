AI, VR Take Centerstage With Global Real Estate Technology Market Expected To Reach $8.9 Billion By 2025: Dr Mohit Ramsinghani

The real estate industry has witnessed a profound transformation over the past decade, thanks to rapid technological advancements and innovative solutions. The traditional methods of buying and selling properties have been disrupted by the integration of technology, empowering buyers and sellers with new tools and platforms to navigate the market efficiently. As a result, the real estate landscape is evolving, and people are embracing technology more than ever to simplify their real estate transactions.

According to recent statistics, the global real estate technology market is expected to reach a staggering $8.9 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of modern innovations in the industry, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, blockchain, and automation.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a game-changer in the real estate sector. With AI-powered algorithms and machine learning, property search platforms have become smarter, providing users with personalized recommendations based on their preferences. This not only saves time for buyers but also helps them discover properties that match their unique needs.

cre Trending Stories

Virtual reality (VR) has revolutionized property tours, enabling potential buyers to explore properties remotely. By putting on a VR headset, buyers can immerse themselves in a virtual walkthrough of properties, experiencing the layout, design, and ambience as if they were physically present. This technology has significantly enhanced the home-buying experience, eliminating the need for countless physical visits and allowing buyers to narrow down their choices efficiently.

Blockchain technology has introduced transparency and security into real estate transactions. By leveraging the blockchain's decentralized ledger, property ownership records can be securely stored, preventing fraud and simplifying the process of verifying ownership. Additionally, smart contracts based on blockchain technology automate contract execution, reducing the need for intermediaries and streamlining the buying and selling process.

Dr Mohit Ramsinghani, the Chief of Sales at Runwal, stated, "The real estate industry is undergoing a transformative phase with the integration of technology. Buyers and sellers now have access to powerful tools that enhance their decision-making process and streamline transactions. We have embraced these technological advancements to provide our customers with a seamless and efficient real estate experience."

The rise of real estate technology has also witnessed a shift in consumer behaviour. A recent survey revealed that 80% of homebuyers now begin their property search online, with 65% relying on mobile applications for their real estate needs. This shift in consumer preferences underscores the importance of technology in the industry, as people increasingly value convenience, efficiency, and accessibility.

The real estate industry has been profoundly impacted by technology and modern innovations. With the integration of AI, VR, and blockchain, buyers and sellers have gained access to powerful tools that have streamlined the property search and transaction process. As technology continues to advance, the real estate industry is poised for further disruption, empowering individuals and revolutionizing the way properties are bought and sold.