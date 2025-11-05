Amitabh Bachchan Sells Two Mumbai Flats For Rs 12 Crore, Earns 47% Profit In 13 Years

New Delhi: In recent years, real estate has emerged as one of the most popular investment choices, attracting not just business professionals but also actors, sportspersons and other public figures. Among them is Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who often makes headlines for his smart property decisions. Recently, the actor sold two of his premium luxury apartments in Goregaon, Mumbai, once again drawing attention to the high-value property market in the city.

Bachchan had bought these flats back in 2012 for Rs 8.12 crore, and over the last 13 years, the value has appreciated significantly. With this sale, he has earned around 47 per cent profit, reflecting a strong return on his investment.

Sold in Two Back-to-Back Deals

The two adjacent luxury flats on the 47th floor of the Oberoi Exquisite tower were sold in separate transactions to buyers Asha Ishwar Shukla and Mamta Surajdev Shukla, each priced at Rs 6 crore. The deals were registered on October 31 and November 1, 2025, with each sale involving a stamp duty of ₹30 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Deal Registered Over Two Days

The first flat was registered on October 31, 2025, with a stamp duty of Rs 30 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. The second flat, sold to Mamta Surajdev Shukla for the same price, was registered the very next day on November 1, 2025, with identical charges. Both apartments also come with four dedicated car parking spaces, adding to their premium value.

Part of Bachchan Family's Ongoing Real Estate Activity

This sale is just one of several recent property moves by the Bachchan family. Earlier, in January 2025, Amitabh sold a Rs 83 crore duplex in Andheri’s Atlantis building. More recently, he bought three land parcels in Alibaug worth Rs 6.59 crore in the ‘A Alibaug’ Phase-2 project.

In 2024, Amitabh and his son Abhishek Bachchan together purchased 10 apartments in Oberoi Realty’s Eternia project in Mulund West for Rs 24.94 crore. Around the same time, Abhishek also gained attention for buying six flats worth Rs 15.42 crore in Borivali’s Oberoi Sky City.