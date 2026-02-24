Bengaluru–Hosur Interstate Metro proposal sparks real estate activity along NH-844 corridor

The proposed interstate metro rail link between Bengaluru and Hosur is beginning to influence real estate activity along the NH-844 corridor, as developers and investors anticipate improved cross-border connectivity and workforce mobility. The NH-844 stretch, which connects key employment clusters in Bengaluru with industrial zones in Hosur, is witnessing renewed attention amid multiple infrastructure proposals and civic projects in the pipeline.

The proposed Bengaluru–Hosur metro is expected to become South India’s first interstate metro connectivity project. If implemented as planned, the line could significantly reduce travel time between Karnataka’s technology hubs and Tamil Nadu’s industrial zones. For the NH-844 corridor, the metro proposal is particularly relevant due to its planned alignment close to emerging residential pockets. Improved public transport access typically increases residential demand, especially among working professionals commuting daily between employment clusters.

Urban mobility experts point out that metro-led corridors in Bengaluru have historically witnessed gradual but sustained housing demand growth, provided connectivity timelines are executed as scheduled. Beyond metro connectivity, road infrastructure proposals valued at nearly Rs 7,000 crore are expected to strengthen access between NH-844 and central commercial districts of Bengaluru. Improved arterial roads could ease congestion along high-traffic routes and reduce dependency on longer detours.

The corridor also benefits from its proximity to Electronic City, which continues to house major IT parks, technology campuses, and multinational companies. Approximately 15 km from the NH-844 stretch, Electronic City remains one of the primary employment anchors for residential markets in South Bengaluru. In addition, the operational metro station at Bommasandra provides a working transit link within reasonable driving distance from the corridor, further strengthening connectivity prospects. Capitalising on the momentum, developers including Signature Dwellings have announced plans to introduce premium residential developments along the corridor within the next few months.

“Premium housing today is defined by long-term usability and ease of living. The upcoming projects will emphasise planning clarity and low-density residential layouts rather than high-rise clustering,” said Utham Korekkana, Director – Sales and Marketing of Signature Dwellings.

Large-scale industrial planning is another factor drawing attention to the stretch. KIADB’s proposed SWIFT City near Sarjapura is envisioned as a major industrial and innovation-driven ecosystem targeted for development by 2030. A startup-focused cluster within the broader development plan is expected to generate additional employment opportunities.

Real estate consultants note that when employment corridors expand toward suburban belts, residential development typically follows within a 10–20 km radius. The NH-844 location falls within this broader influence zone. The proposed international-standard cricket stadium in Bommasandra, with an estimated capacity of 80,000 seats, could further elevate the corridor’s profile. While such civic projects may not directly impact property values immediately, they contribute to place identity and regional recognition.

Industry observers suggest that early-stage corridor entries often allow developers to acquire larger land parcels, enabling more open spaces and lower built-up density compared to saturated inner-city micro-markets. As Bengaluru continues expanding outward along infrastructure corridors, NH-844 represents a convergence of inter-state mobility, industrial growth, and civic planning.

However, analysts caution that buyers should evaluate project timelines, infrastructure execution schedules, and developer track records before committing investments. While proposals signal potential, execution ultimately determines long-term value appreciation. For now, NH-844 appears to be transitioning from a peripheral highway stretch to a structured growth corridor supported by employment access and planned infrastructure.