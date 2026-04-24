Bengaluru jumped 32 places in the global luxury index, Mumbai cracked the top 10, India's property market is changing fast

New Delhi: If you had a million US dollars to spend on a home in Mumbai, Delhi, or Bengaluru, you would get less for your money today than you would have twelve months ago. Not because the rupee has strengthened — it has actually weakened.

But because luxury property prices in India's top cities are rising faster than the currency is falling, and the net result is that prime residential space is becoming genuinely more expensive for buyers in dollar terms.

This is the headline finding from Knight Frank's Wealth Report 2026, which tracks luxury housing prices across 100 cities worldwide and measures what one million US dollars can actually purchase in each market.

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The numbers in plain terms

In Mumbai, one million dollars today buys 96 square metres of prime residential space. In Delhi, the same amount gets you 205 square metres. In Bengaluru, it stretches to 357 square metres. All three figures are lower than they were a year ago, meaning buyers are receiving less space for the same outlay.

To put that in perspective against the most expensive markets globally: Monaco, the world's priciest real estate market, gives you just 16 square metres for a million dollars. Hong Kong offers 23 square metres. Geneva provides 28 square metres. Indian cities are nowhere near those extremes yet — but they are moving in that direction, and the pace of movement is accelerating.

Why is this happening despite a weaker rupee?

The intuitive expectation is that when a country's currency weakens, its assets become cheaper for foreign buyers holding stronger currencies. The rupee depreciated by approximately 5.4 percent over the past year, which by that logic should have made Indian property more attractive and affordable in dollar terms.

But property prices moved faster than the currency. Mumbai luxury prices rose 8.7 percent over the year. Bengaluru prices climbed 9.4 percent. Delhi saw a 6.9 percent rise.

In each case, the price appreciation outpaced the currency depreciation by several percentage points. The result is that even though each dollar converts to more rupees than before, those rupees buy less space because the price of that space has risen even faster.

This dynamic — strong domestic demand pushing prices up faster than currency movements can compensate — is a sign of a market driven by genuine internal wealth creation rather than foreign buyer interest.

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Who is driving the demand

The buyers pushing luxury prices higher in Indian cities are overwhelmingly domestic. Mumbai has recorded a series of record sales in the category above two million dollars, with demand concentrated in prime and super-prime developments.

The buyers in this segment are typically senior corporate executives, business families, and returning non-resident Indians who have accumulated significant wealth and are choosing to deploy it in high-quality residential real estate.

Bengaluru's surge is being driven by a somewhat different but equally powerful constituency: technology professionals, startup founders who have seen meaningful liquidity events as their companies have grown or been acquired, and the broader ecosystem of high-income earners that India's technology industry has created over the past two decades.

The city's jump of 32 places in the global luxury price rankings — from 40th position in 2024 to 8th in 2025 — is the most dramatic single-year move of any city in the entire 100-market index.

Mumbai moved from 21st to 10th globally. Delhi climbed one place from 18th to 17th. All three Indian cities are now among the fastest-growing luxury residential markets anywhere in the world.

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How India compares globally

Across all 100 markets tracked by Knight Frank's Prime International Residential Index, the average luxury price rise in 2025 was 3.2 percent. Every one of India's three major cities grew at more than double that average. Of the 100 markets covered, 73 recorded price growth and 24 saw declines, underlining how uneven global luxury real estate performance has been.

The extremes are significant. Tokyo's top-tier new-build apartments rose 58.5 percent in a single year — an extraordinary surge driven by specific supply constraints and currency factors. At the other end, major Chinese cities including Guangzhou saw luxury prices fall by 12.2 percent, reflecting the prolonged stress in China's broader property market.

Regionally, the Middle East led all global zones with average growth of 9.4 percent, powered by Dubai's 25.1 percent rise. Latin America and the Caribbean posted 4.7 percent average growth. Asia-Pacific averaged 3.6 percent and Europe 3.3 percent. North America was the only region to record a decline, falling 0.9 percent on average, primarily because of continued weakness in Canadian housing markets.



What this means for the market going forward

The trajectory is clear even if the pace is uncertain. India's luxury housing market is being driven by a growing base of high-net-worth individuals whose wealth has expanded significantly over the past decade and who increasingly regard high-quality residential property as both a lifestyle choice and a store of value.

As long as that wealth creation continues — and India's economic growth rate suggests it will — the pressure on prime residential prices in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru is likely to remain upward.

For buyers, the message is straightforward: waiting for prices to fall in India's premium residential segment has not been a rewarding strategy, and the global data suggests it is unlikely to become one in the near term.