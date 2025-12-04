Bengaluru Man Worth Rs 7 Crore Explains Why He Refuses To Buy A House In The City

New Delhi: A Bengaluru resident has sparked a major debate on social media after claiming that buying a house in the city makes no financial sense despite being more than capable of affording one. The 32-year-old, who shared his views on Reddit, pointed to skyrocketing property prices, poor infrastructure, and better investment opportunities abroad as key reasons he prefers renting. The man, who says he has a net worth of Rs 7 crore and earns Rs 3.7 lakh per month, currently rents a 3BHK apartment in Jayanagar for Rs 35,000, while the same property is valued at around Rs 8 crore today.

The Reddit user said that while he can easily afford a Rs 2–3 crore home on the outskirts of Bengaluru, he is not willing to compromise on his lifestyle by moving to areas such as Whitefield, Sarjapur, or Varthur. “I honestly don’t want to spend my life in crowded, dusty, poorly planned areas… long commute, nonstop construction, zero peace. Not my scene,” he wrote.

He added that even though he loves living in Jayanagar, he has no plans to buy a home there simply because the financial equation doesn’t work. “8 Cr is straight up overpriced and also way too big a bet for my net worth. I don’t want to lock almost all my money into one illiquid asset and pray that prices keep going up forever,” he said.

He pointed out that the price gap becomes even more obvious when compared to options abroad. “With similar money, in the right EU country, I can move towards long-term residency and also own a better-planned property with sane infra. More optionality. More diversification. Less daily chaos.”

For now, he says he prefers to rent in Jayanagar for the lifestyle while investing his money in other opportunities. “That feels like the smarter move to me,” he added. He ended his post by asking others whether they are still buying property in Bengaluru at current prices or if they, too, are beginning to question the financial logic.

What People Are Saying Online

The post quickly triggered strong responses from others who shared similar views.

One user wrote, “Yes i am older than you and networth lesser than you, can afford a home now, not doing it at all. Financially it doesn’t make any sense to burn over 1.5Cr in Bangalore with this pathetic infra, traffic, dust and water scarcity!”

Another commenter added, “I'm nowhere your networth but I've decided against buying and told this to my parents also. Hell - I even told a prospective girl's father this and they did not want to continue any discussions. The prices are insane. There is no logic or financial sense to buy land or flats. Anything within NICE road runs over 5k per sqft.”

A third user shared a different perspective, highlighting rental income potential: “We have a rental property with a combination of 2bhk and 1bhk on each floor that generates a rental yield of around 2lakhs each month in mico layout. I believe in buying land and constructing these rental properties and selling them eventually for a profit. Lmk if you wanna check it out, it is for sale.”