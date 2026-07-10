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Beyond Noida, Gurugram: How Faridabad’s infrastructure inflection is redefining NCR’s real estate hierarchy

Historically recognised as one of Haryana's largest industrial cities, Faridabad has undergone a gradual but meaningful shift. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 08:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 08:13 PM IST
Beyond Noida, Gurugram: How Faridabad’s infrastructure inflection is redefining NCR’s real estate hierarchy
Image Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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