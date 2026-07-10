/Beyond Noida, Gurugram: How Faridabad’s infrastructure inflection is redefining NCR’s real estate hierarchy

Faridabad has rarely courted headlines the way Gurugram or Noida have. It has built its case steadily, methodically through industrial roots, improving infrastructure, and a residential market that has consistently served genuine end-user demand. That quiet consistency is now beginning to look like a strategic advantage and for those who have been here from the beginning, the returns on that patience are beginning to arrive.
Historically recognised as one of Haryana's largest industrial cities, Faridabad has undergone a gradual but meaningful shift. The Neharpar belt also known as Greater Faridabad has emerged as the city's residential frontier, characterised by planned sectors, wider roads, and a growing inventory of modern housing formats. Reputed schools alongside healthcare institutions underpin a self-sufficient urban ecosystem that end-users increasingly demand.
"Faridabad is now emerging as one of NCR's stronger residential markets thanks to improving connectivity, active infrastructure upgrades and steady mid-income demand. Residential values have risen by over 22% year-on-year," said Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group.
The connectivity case for Faridabad is strong and strengthening. The city is linked to Delhi via the DND-Faridabad-KMP Expressway (NH-148NA), with the Gurugram-Faridabad Road (MDR-137), the Mathura-Badarpur corridor on NH-44, and Surajkund-Bhatkal Road providing further arterial access collectively ensuring efficient connectivity to Delhi, Gurugram, and the broader NCR. Faridabad also benefits from direct access to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, further strengthening its position as a well-connected node within the national infrastructure grid.
The Delhi Metro's Violet Line, operational up to Ballabhgarh, offers a credible daily commuter option into Central Delhi. The proposed Faridabad-Gurugram RRTS corridor will add a further layer of rapid, high-frequency connectivity between the two cities, significantly enhancing Faridabad's commuter appeal for professionals working across both hubs. The FNG Expressway, nearing completion, will connect Faridabad eastward into the Noida-Greater Noida belt, expanding its demand catchment significantly. The NHAI-approved signal-free upgrade of the KalindiKunj corridor will further reduce travel friction between Delhi, Noida, and Faridabad.
The single most consequential development, however, is the Faridabad-Jewar Greenfield Expressway an under-construction ~31.5 km corridor that will deliver direct access to the Noida International Airport at Jewar in just 15-20 minutes. The IGI Airport's transformational effect on Gurugram's residential values is the closest precedent and Faridabad's Jewar access could replicate that trajectory at a fraction of the current entry price.
"Infrastructure creates confidence. As projects such as the Jewar Greenfield Expressway, the FNG Expressway and enhanced regional connectivity become operational, Faridabad is evolving from a peripheral market into a strategically connected urban destination. This shift is fundamentally changing how both homebuyers and investors evaluate the city," said Manik Malik, President & CEO, BPTP
The market's evolution is also evident from the growing presence of leading developers such as BPTP, Godrej, Omaxe and other reputed players, who are actively developing plotted communities and integrated residential projects across the city. The data reflects genuine momentum.
"Over the past decade, buyer expectations have evolved significantly. Today's homebuyer is not looking for standalone housing, but for integrated communities that combine quality residential developments with social infrastructure, open spaces and seamless connectivity," said Manik Malik.
Independent market assessments indicate that Faridabad is witnessing sustained demand, healthy absorption of new residential supply and steady price appreciation, reflecting a market driven by genuine end-user demand rather than speculative activity. While the city continues to offer relatively attractive pricing compared to Gurugram and Noida, ongoing infrastructure development is steadily strengthening its value proposition. The buyer profile is also evolving, with Faridabad attracting not only first-time homebuyers but also upgraders and long-term investors who recognise its growth potential and improving urban ecosystem.
"Historically, Faridabad's value proposition was anchored in affordability. Today, affordability remains an advantage, but it is no longer the defining one. The city is now competing on infrastructure, liveability and long-term value creation," added Malik.
The NCR Regional Plan 2041 presents a transformative vision for the future of the region by combining enhanced connectivity, planned urban expansion and sustainable development. The Regional Plan 2041 presents a transformative vision for the region by placing connectivity at the centre of future urban growth. The expansion of the Namo Bharat (Regional Rapid Transit System) network and the goal of enabling 30-minute connectivity between Delhi and major NCR cities such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad will significantly reshape regional mobility.
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