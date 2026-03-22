Big relief for homebuyers: New rule strengthens recovery rights

New Delhi: Homebuyers facing delays in possession of flats may now find it easier to recover compensation, following a significant ruling that strengthens enforcement under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA). The decision clarifies that interest awarded to buyers for delays can be treated as arrears of land revenue, enabling authorities to recover the amount using government machinery.

The development stems from a case where a homebuyer had secured an order from the RERA authority directing the builder to pay interest for delayed possession. However, despite the order, the builder failed to comply, forcing the buyer to seek enforcement. The matter eventually came under legal scrutiny, focusing on how such RERA-ordered dues should be recovered.

On December 10, 2025, the Punjab RERA authority ordered a builder to compensate a homebuyer with interest due to delayed possession. It also ruled that this interest compensation would be classified as “land revenue” under Section 40(1) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

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Further strengthening the order, Punjab RERA stated that the amount should be recovered as land revenue by the competent authorities under the provisions of the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887, read with Section 40(1) of the RERA Act.

The court interpretation reinforces that once a recovery certificate is issued, the dues become enforceable like government arrears. This removes the need for lengthy civil proceedings and allows authorities to step in directly for recovery.

As a result, if a builder fails to comply, authorities can initiate action such as attachment of property, seizure of assets, or even auction—similar to recovery of unpaid taxes. This shifts the burden away from homebuyers and ensures quicker enforcement.

For buyers, this marks a major relief. Earlier, many struggled to enforce RERA orders despite favourable rulings. With this mechanism, compensation becomes easier to recover and legally enforceable.

The ruling strengthens homebuyers’ rights by turning RERA compensation into enforceable government dues, ensuring faster and more effective recovery from defaulting builders.