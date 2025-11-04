Big Relief For Homebuyers: UP RERA Removes 22 Stuck Projects Including 12 From Noida, Ghaziabad From Abeyance Category- Check Full List

In a major relief for homebuyers and investors across Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has decided to remove 22 stalled real estate projects from its Abeyance List. The move clears the way for resumption of construction and offers developers a chance to restore buyer confidence and regain market credibility.

According to UP RERA, the 22 projects — spread across seven districts of the state — will together deliver around 8,856 housing and commercial units, including flats, plots, and retail spaces.

Officials said the decision marks a significant step toward reviving long-pending projects, ensuring delivery, and reinforcing transparency in Uttar Pradesh’s real estate sector. Reacting to the development, Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy, Chairman of UP RERA, said, “The objective of RERA is to establish transparency and trust in the real estate sector. The decision to remove projects that have now completed all necessary documentation from the ‘Abeyance List’ is an important step in this direction. This will not only provide relief to homebuyers but also infuse fresh energy into the state’s economy. RERA is committed to ensuring that every project is completed in a transparent and rule-based manner.”

What is the “Abeyance List”?

After the implementation of RERA, several projects were found where promoters, during registration, had not uploaded the necessary documents such as land records, approved maps, and inventory details (number of units, etc.) on the RERA portal. Following a detailed examination by the Authority, notices were issued to the respective promoters. Most of the promoters clarified that due to technical reasons and lack of time in the initial phase, they could not provide complete details.

Considering this situation, RERA had provided promoters with the facility to Edit and update their project information on the portal. However, despite this, many projects still failed to submit the required land and map-related documents. In this context, during the 152nd meeting of the Authority held on 30th July 2024, it was decided that nearly 400 such projects where documents were incomplete and promoters failed to submit the required records despite notices would be placed under the “Abeyance Category.”

This decision aimed to provide homebuyers and the general public with clear and accurate information about the status of such projects, enabling them to make well-informed and secure investment decisions. It was also intended to prevent any promoter or individual from misusing the registration number issued by RERA.

District-wise details of projects removed from the "Abeyance List":

Out of a total of 350 projects placed under the abeyance category, 22 projects have now been removed from the list. In Lucknow, four projects comprising 473 units have been cleared. In Noida, six projects with a total of 5,663 units have been taken off the list. Ghaziabad also has six projects revived, covering 2,062 units. In Agra, two projects involving 318 units have been reactivated, while Meerut has two projects with 190 units cleared. Additionally, one project each in Jhansi and Hathras, comprising 39 and 111 units respectively, have been removed from the abeyance list.

Construction work can now resume on these 8,856 units, bringing relief to thousands of homebuyers and commercial investors.

The projects that have been removed from the “Abeyance List”

1. The Platinum Mall, Meerut

2. Banarasi Das Estate, Meerut

3. Vihaan Shopping Plaza, Ghaziabad

4. Emerald Mall, Lucknow

5. Winston Park-3, Noida

6. Mangalam Shila (Block-C), Agra

7. The Citadel, Lucknow

8. Jaypee Greens Garden Isles, Noida

9. Jaypee Greens Orchards, Noida

10. Delhi-99, Ghaziabad

11. Officer City-2 Phase-2, Ghaziabad

12. Shalimar City (Phase-2), Ghaziabad

13. G.N.B. Phase-2 (The Great Northern Bazaar), Ghaziabad

14. Pashupati’s The Grande, Jhansi

15. Vasundhara Estate, Hathras

16. Greenbay – Golf Homes, Noida

17. Saya S Class, Ghaziabad

18. 32 No. EWS (Amaltas) Housing (G+3), Lucknow

19. Grandprix Mega Suites, Noida

20. Mangalam Niket, Agra

21. Rolex Estate, Lucknow

22. Galactic City – Universal Tower, Noida

Benefits For Buyers, Developers

The removal of these projects from the “Abeyance List” will benefit homebuyers, promoters, and the state economy alike. For buyers whose dream homes had been stalled for years, this development paves the way for the resumption of construction work. This will not only ensure timely completion of housing units but also enable buyers to receive ownership of their homes sooner.

For promoters, this decision offers an opportunity to rebuild trust and transparency. Promoters who have now submitted all required documents can begin work on their projects in compliance with RERA regulations. This will boost investor confidence in the real estate sector and infuse new energy into the construction industry.

Additionally, this decision will also accelerate the state’s economic growth. The resumption of construction activities will generate employment for the workforce, increase demand for building materials, and enhance capital flow. Since the real estate sector contributes significantly to the state’s revenue, the revival of these projects will play a crucial role in Uttar Pradesh’s overall economic development.