Bollywood Icon Amitabh Bachchan Buys Land Near Ram Mandir In Ayodhya? It Is Worth Rs…— Details Here

New Delhi: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has made another investment in Ayodhya. This marks his second land purchase since the grand consecration of the Ram Mandir in 2024. According to a TOI report, the new property, bought through his trust is situated about 10 kilometers from the temple.

Amitabh Bachchan Expands His Land Holdings in Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan has once again invested in land in Ayodhya. According to the report, the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Trust—established in 2013 in honor of his father—purchased a 54,454-square-foot plot. This marks his second land purchase in the city. Earlier, on January 16 last year, he had bought a property in Haveli Avadh for Rs 4.54 crore.

Pratap Singh, Assistant Inspector General of Ayodhya’s Stamp and Registration Department, confirmed to The Times of India that the sale deed for the land has been completed. He stated, "We can only verify that sale deeds have been completed. The purpose of the two investments will become clear once the local development authority approves the building plan."

Amitabh Bachchan’s Notable Roles in Recent Films

Amitabh Bachchan has been actively involved in multiple films. Following his role in Uunchai (2022), he made cameo appearances in Ghoomer and Ganapath in 2023. In 2024, he was seen in the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

Amitabh Bachchan portrayed Ashwatthama in the Telugu film, earning praise for his performance. He also starred alongside Rajinikanth in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, where he played Sathyadev Bramhadutt Pande in the action-packed cop drama featuring Fahadh Faasil.