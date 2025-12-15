Booked A Flat, Still Waiting For The Keys? A Simple Guide To Filing A RERA Complaint

New Delhi: Buying a home is often the biggest financial decision of a lifetime. But many buyers face long delays in getting possession or discover serious construction defects after booking a flat. To address these issues, the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) gives homebuyers a legal route to seek relief and hold builders accountable.

Under RERA, registered real estate projects are monitored by state authorities, and buyers can officially complain if developers fail to meet promised timelines or quality standards.

When Can You File a RERA Complaint?

Homebuyers can approach RERA in several situations, including:

Delay in possession beyond the date mentioned in the sale agreement

Poor construction quality, structural defects, or use of substandard materials

Mismatch between promises and delivery, such as missing amenities

Lack of transparency, including undisclosed approvals or changes in layout

RERA allows buyers to seek remedies such as possession with interest, compensation for delays, or even a refund in serious cases.

Step-by-Step Process to File a RERA Complaint

Filing a RERA complaint is mostly an online process and can be done without hiring a lawyer.

Visit Your State’s RERA Website

Go to the official RERA portal of the state where the property is located.

Register and Log In

Create a user account using your email ID and mobile number.

Fill in the Complaint Form

Enter project details, builder information, flat number, amount paid, and clearly describe your grievance and the relief you are seeking.

Upload Supporting Documents

Attach copies of the sale agreement, payment receipts, emails or letters exchanged with the builder, and ID proof.

Pay the Prescribed Fee and Submit

The complaint fee varies by state and depends on whether the case is filed before the RERA Authority or the Adjudicating Officer.

After submission, you will receive a reference number to track your case online.

What Happens After You File the Complaint?

Once the complaint is registered, the RERA authority issues a notice to the builder and may schedule hearings. Based on the facts, RERA can order:

Compensation or interest for delayed possession

Rectification of construction defects

Refund of the amount paid, along with interest

While timelines vary across states, RERA is designed to offer faster resolution compared to traditional courts, making it a powerful tool for aggrieved homebuyers.