Booked A Flat, Still Waiting For The Keys? A Simple Guide To Filing A RERA Complaint
Under RERA, registered real estate projects are monitored by state authorities, and buyers can officially complain if developers fail to meet promised timelines or quality standards.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Buying a home is often the biggest financial decision of a lifetime. But many buyers face long delays in getting possession or discover serious construction defects after booking a flat. To address these issues, the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) gives homebuyers a legal route to seek relief and hold builders accountable.
Under RERA, registered real estate projects are monitored by state authorities, and buyers can officially complain if developers fail to meet promised timelines or quality standards.
When Can You File a RERA Complaint?
Homebuyers can approach RERA in several situations, including:
Delay in possession beyond the date mentioned in the sale agreement
Poor construction quality, structural defects, or use of substandard materials
Mismatch between promises and delivery, such as missing amenities
Lack of transparency, including undisclosed approvals or changes in layout
RERA allows buyers to seek remedies such as possession with interest, compensation for delays, or even a refund in serious cases.
Step-by-Step Process to File a RERA Complaint
Filing a RERA complaint is mostly an online process and can be done without hiring a lawyer.
Visit Your State’s RERA Website
Go to the official RERA portal of the state where the property is located.
Register and Log In
Create a user account using your email ID and mobile number.
Fill in the Complaint Form
Enter project details, builder information, flat number, amount paid, and clearly describe your grievance and the relief you are seeking.
Upload Supporting Documents
Attach copies of the sale agreement, payment receipts, emails or letters exchanged with the builder, and ID proof.
Pay the Prescribed Fee and Submit
The complaint fee varies by state and depends on whether the case is filed before the RERA Authority or the Adjudicating Officer.
After submission, you will receive a reference number to track your case online.
What Happens After You File the Complaint?
Once the complaint is registered, the RERA authority issues a notice to the builder and may schedule hearings. Based on the facts, RERA can order:
Compensation or interest for delayed possession
Rectification of construction defects
Refund of the amount paid, along with interest
While timelines vary across states, RERA is designed to offer faster resolution compared to traditional courts, making it a powerful tool for aggrieved homebuyers.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv