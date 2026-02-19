Buying DDA flats? No need to pay separately for covered, open parking spaces; new rules immediate applicable

New Delhi: In what would come as a big respite for home buyers, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced that it will remove parking charges from the total price of flats under its ongoing housing schemes.

DDA said, this order is issued with the approval of the Vice Chairman, DDA for immediate implementation.

In its Office Order, the DDA has announced partial modification of earlier circular dated December 2025 regarding inclusion of parking cost in the total cost of the flats.

The decision will mean that buyers will save money while booking their DDA flats as they will no longer have to pay separately for covered or open parking spaces.

“Henceforth, the total cost of construction of parking shall be included in the total expenditure incurred for construction of Housing pockets for the purpose of calculating the Plinth Area Rate (PAR) of flats,” DDA said.

DDA said there will be No separate or additional cost on account of Car Garage/Scooter Garage/Covered or Uncovered Parking. Such rates shall be included in the total cost of the flat.

Following components which were part of revised methodology circulated vide circular dated December 2025 as stated above, will not be considered while calculating total cost of flats for determining the disposal price of flats:

-- Cost of construction of Car/Scooter Garage= Plinth Area of Garage x 60% of PAR adjusted for depreciation

-- Cost of construction of Parking*= Plinth Area of parking x PAR of parking adjusted for depreciation

-- In case separate expenditure details w.r.t parking are furnished by the Engineering Wing. Otherwise, 60% of PAR will be used for cost of construction of parking

-- Land Cost of Car/Scooter Garage/Parking= Plinth Area of Garage/Parking × applicable PDR rates × Land Factor (i.e. of respective flat)

Applicability

The above changes in costing methodology shall be applicable to all ongoing housing schemes as follws:

-- DDA Karmayogi Awas Yojana 2025 (FCFS)

-- DDA Towering Heights Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2025 (E-Auction)

-- DDA Nagrik Awas Yojana 2026 (FCFS)

-- DDA Towering Heights Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026 (FCFS)

-- All housing schemes to be launched in future

These changes will have no impact on the DDA policy for fixation of cost as contained in Office Order dated October 2024 for disposal of Standalone Car Garages/Scooter Garages/Covered or Uncovered Parking Spaces which are left out after completion of the scheme i.e. any Garage/Parking space remaining after due allotment made as per entitlement to allotted flats.

Further, these changes will have no impact on the DDA policy guidelines for disposal of EWS flats built up by Developer Entities circulated vide circular dated March 2025.