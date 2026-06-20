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Close to Noida, direct link to Delhi: How NH-24 is turning out to be an alternate real estate destination for homebuyers

Driven by the Delhi–Meerut Expressway (DME), travel times to Noida, Delhi, and the wider NCR have plummeted. The current infrastructure momentum is being further bolstered by regional planning, such as the proposed construction of additional ramps on the Hindon Elevated Road. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 06:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
Close to Noida, direct link to Delhi: How NH-24 is turning out to be an alternate real estate destination for homebuyers
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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