/Close to Noida, direct link to Delhi: How NH-24 is turning out to be an alternate real estate destination for homebuyers

The National Highway-24 (NH-24) corridor, long considered a peripheral stretch, is undergoing a profound transformation. In 2026, the region is emerging as a preferred destination for homebuyers seeking a strategic balance: the connectivity of a major expressway, the modern amenities of a planned township, and the luxury of space—all at a price point more accessible than the saturated markets of central Delhi or prime Noida.
The corridor’s evolution is no longer just theoretical. Driven by the Delhi–Meerut Expressway (DME), travel times to Noida, Delhi, and the wider NCR have plummeted. The current infrastructure momentum is being further bolstered by regional planning, such as the proposed construction of additional ramps on the Hindon Elevated Road. These enhancements are specifically designed to streamline traffic between key hubs like Vasundhara, Indirapuram, and the Delhi border, effectively tethering the once-distant outskirts to the economic heart of the NCR.
Areas adjacent to Indirapuram and Siddharth Vihar are positioned along the Delhi–Meerut Expressway (NH-24). This micro-market offers seamless connectivity to Noida, Indirapuram, Delhi, and major NCR corridors. Key transit nodes in close proximity — Noida Sector 62, Electronic City Metro Station, Shaheed Sthal Metro Station, and Ghaziabad Railway Station have steadily improved its commuter appeal, while direct access to Central and East Delhi adds further depth to its locational advantage.
Ashish Agarwal, Director, AU Real Estate, said the homebuyers today are seeking more than just a residence. “They are looking for a complete lifestyle experience backed by connectivity, comfort, openness, and long-term value. Siddharth Vihar is witnessing strong infrastructure-led growth, and we believe the region holds significant potential for aspirational NCR homebuyers," said Agarwal.
As developers recalibrate their offerings to match the demands of a post-pandemic market, the NH-24 belt is seeing a pivot toward what the industry calls "aspirational luxury." This segment targets the discerning buyer who desires high-end, lifestyle-driven living—clubhouses, wellness centers, and expansive green spaces—without the heavy premium associated with ultra-luxury zones. With entry-level luxury prices hovering around the Rs 6,900 to Rs 9,000 per sq. ft. range in these micro-markets, the corridor is capturing a large share of the upwardly mobile demographic.
The commitment from established firms is further evidence of the corridor's maturity. Projects such as Cosmos Corner by AU Real Estate in Siddharth Vihar at a base price of Rs. 6900 sq. ft and the Trevana Residences by the Karyan Group (with a reported Rs 900 crore investment) highlight the confidence developers have in the belt’s long-term viability. The AU Real Estate’s project is being developed by Cosmos REIT Pvt. Ltd., who won the land parcel in a competitive auction organized by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad for Rs 336 crore, a 100% subsidiary of AU Real Estate. By integrating high-specification construction with social infrastructure, these developers are attempting to create self-sustaining ecosystems that offer more than just a place to reside—they offer a lifestyle.
As the NCR continues to expand, the NH-24 corridor stands as a barometer for the region’s shifting real estate priorities. With a steady influx of institutional investment and improved connectivity, the area is moving beyond its roots as a budget-friendly alternative. Today, it stands as a credible residential destination for families seeking a modern, well-connected, and future-proof home in the National Capital Region.
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