/Close to Noida, direct link to Delhi: How NH-24 is turning out to be an alternate real estate destination for homebuyers

The commitment from established firms is further evidence of the corridor's maturity. Projects such as Cosmos Corner by AU Real Estate in Siddharth Vihar at a base price of Rs. 6900 sq. ft and the Trevana Residences by the Karyan Group (with a reported Rs 900 crore investment) highlight the confidence developers have in the belt’s long-term viability. The AU Real Estate’s project is being developed by Cosmos REIT Pvt. Ltd., who won the land parcel in a competitive auction organized by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad for Rs 336 crore, a 100% subsidiary of AU Real Estate. By integrating high-specification construction with social infrastructure, these developers are attempting to create self-sustaining ecosystems that offer more than just a place to reside—they offer a lifestyle.