Cost of Living in India 2026: Mumbai tops, Hyderabad offers better value

Cost of Living 2026: The cost of living in India in 2026 differs significantly depending on the city, lifestyle, and spending habits. While the country remains relatively affordable compared to global standards, rising costs in urban areas, especially rent and transport, have made budgeting essential for individuals and families.

Major metropolitan areas such as Mumbai and Delhi are notably more expensive, primarily due to higher rental rates and transportation costs. On the other hand, cities like Kolkata and Chennai are relatively more affordable.

As per recent estimates by Numbeo, a single person in India spends around ₹27,300 per month (excluding rent), while a family of four may need close to ₹98,000 monthly. These costs generally cover food, utilities, transportation, and leisure, but rent can substantially increase overall expenses, particularly in metro cities.

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City-Wise Cost of Living in India 2026

The cost of living varies significantly across major Indian cities, depending on factors like rent, lifestyle, and daily expenses. Below is a detailed breakdown of key metro cities based on cost index, rent index, and estimated monthly expenses:

Mumbai

Cost Index: 25.8

Rent Index: 17.5

Total (COL + Rent): 21.9

Monthly Cost (excluding rent): ₹30,000–₹60,000

Mumbai remains the most expensive city in India, driven by high housing costs and premium lifestyle expenses.

Delhi

Cost Index: 22.5

Rent Index: 7.1

Total (COL + Rent): 15.4

Monthly Cost (excluding rent): ₹22,000–₹50,000

Delhi offers a mix of affordability and high-end living, with comparatively lower rent than Mumbai but similar lifestyle costs.

Pune

Cost Index: 22.4

Rent Index: 6.6

Total (COL + Rent): 15.1

Monthly Cost (excluding rent): ₹25,000–₹45,000

Pune is a popular choice among students and IT professionals, offering a balanced cost of living and quality of life.

Bangalore

Cost Index: 21.5

Rent Index: 8.5

Total (COL + Rent): 15.4

Monthly Cost (excluding rent): ₹20,000–₹50,000

Bangalore’s growing tech industry has increased living costs, especially rent, making it one of the pricier cities in South India.

Hyderabad

Cost Index: 21.1

Rent Index: 5.6

Total (COL + Rent): 13.9

Monthly Cost (excluding rent): ₹12,000–₹50,000

Hyderabad offers relatively lower rent and overall expenses, making it an affordable option for many professionals.

Chennai

Cost Index: 20.0

Rent Index: 4.4

Total (COL + Rent): 12.7

Monthly Cost (excluding rent): ₹15,000–₹50,000

Chennai is moderately priced, with lower rental costs and stable living expenses compared to other metros.

Kolkata

Cost Index: 19.3

Rent Index: 3.8

Total (COL + Rent): 12.1

Monthly Cost (excluding rent): ₹20,000–₹40,000

Kolkata remains one of the most affordable metro cities, offering lower rent and overall living costs.

According to the data, Mumbai is identified as the most expensive, while Kolkata and Chennai remain relatively affordable. Choosing the right city depends on income, lifestyle preferences, and career opportunities.

Breakdown of Monthly Expenses

Rent is one of the biggest expenses. A 1BHK apartment typically costs around ₹14,000 in city centres and about ₹9,000 outside city areas. Basic grocery costs include items like milk, bread, and rice, while eating out can range from ₹200 for a basic meal to over ₹1,000 for a mid-range dining experience for two. Public transport is relatively affordable, with monthly passes costing around ₹800, while petrol prices are approximately ₹100 per litre, increasing expenses for private vehicle users.

Utilities and Bills

Monthly utility expenses, including electricity, water, and gas for an average household, are around ₹3,500–₹4,000, depending on usage and location.

Which Cities Offer Better Value?

Despite the higher living costs in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi, locations like Hyderabad and Pune provide better value due to relatively higher purchasing power. The indices assign Hyderabad a score of 154 and Pune a score of 152, indicating that salaries in these cities are more effective at covering living expenses. Additionally, residents in Delhi face slightly elevated utility costs, averaging around Rs 4,000, along with pricier grocery prices attributed to urban living dynamics. The cost of living landscape in India indicates that no singular figure applies universally. Monthly expenses will vary based on the specific city, rental commitments, and personal lifestyle preferences.