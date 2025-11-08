Dalcore To Develop Luxury Residential Project In Gurugram; Partners With YOO

Dalcore backed by Shreeram Group partners with YOO for the development of a luxury residential project in Gurugram. It has partnered with with YOO, global design and lifestyle brand founded by international design visionary Philippe Starck and John Hitchcox.

Through this collaboration, Dalcore and YOO are coming together to develop The Falcon, a branded residential luxury project in Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram. Spread across approximately 2 acres, this single iconic tower will house around 96 luxury residences, offering spacious 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments designed for modern urban living.

The prices will start at Rs 10 crores and onwards. The Falcon will be YOO’s very first project in North India, in association with Dalcore. Previously, YOO has designed five projects in India across Pune and Hyderabad, with this being the sixth project in India. Additionally, YOO has collaborated with Lodha in Mumbai and DN Group in Bhubaneswar.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sidharth Chowdhry, Managing Director, Dalcore, said, “The location of The Falcon on Golf Course Road is a key differentiator; it offers exceptional connectivity and a robust social and physical infrastructure that truly complements the lifestyle we are creating.”

The Falcon will be designed by Philippe Starck, bringing his iconic blend of timeless elegance, innovation, and human-centric design. With more than 30 residential projects worldwide, YOO has Sky Oasis in Macau and Icon Brickell in Miami to Gramercy in New York in their portfolio.

A recent report highlights that India is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after markets for branded residences. According to research by Knight Frank, the country ranks sixth globally in terms of live branded residential projects, contributing approximately 4% of the world’s supply. Moreover, a projection by Noesis Capital Advisors indicates that the number of branded-residence projects in India could increase by nearly 60% by 2027, underscoring rising demand, especially in Tier-1 cities such as the NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.