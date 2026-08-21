New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering flats at a very lucrative price range in Delhi's plush locality. Under the DDA Dwarka Community Service Personnel Housing Scheme 2025 (E-auction Round-II), the DDA is offering 39 affordable EWS CSP flats starting at just Rs 31 lakh.
These residential units are situated in Block M of the DDA Golf View Condos at Pocket NA, Sector 19B, Dwarka, Delhi. Interested buyers can participate securely in this capital city housing initiative through the official online e-tendering portal at etender.sbi.
E-auction timings
DDA will conduct live e-auction in two separate sessions on 24 August 2026, and 25 August 2026. The primary bidding process will last approximately one hour.
The first session will run from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The second session of the auction will take place from 3 PM to 4 PM.
The schedule of the e-Auction would be as follows:
|Sr. No.
|Event
|Date
|1.
|Registration and submission of EMD Starts
|15.07.2026 (Wednesday)
11:00 AM onwards
|2.
|Last date of online registration and submission of online EMD
|12.08.2026 (Wednesday)
Till 06:00 PM
|3.
|Final Submission of Application
|18.08.2026 (Tuesday)
Till 06:00 PM
|4.
|Online e-Auction
|21.08.2026 (Friday)
11.00 AM to 01:00 PM
Dynamic bidding extension
In order to prevent last-minute bidding, DDA has put in place an automatic extension system during its live online e-auctions. As per DDA guidelines, if any bidder submits a higher bid within the final five minutes of the scheduled closing time, the entire bidding window will automatically get extended by an additional five minutes.
This dynamic bidding extension can be repeated for a maximum of 20 consecutive times. This means a standard one-hour bidding slot can stretch up to a total of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Consequently, intensive competitive bidding can push the official morning session closing time as late as 1:40 PM and delay the afternoon session conclusion until 5:40 PM, if the bidding extension is fully utilised.
Who is eligible to buy these flats?
Only eligible flat owners of HIG, Super HIG, and Penthouse flats in Golf View Condos may participate in the auction. Furthermore, participation in the live e-auction will be permitted only for those applicants who deposited the earnest money by August 12, 2026, and successfully submitted their final application by 6:00 PM on August 14, 2026.
Since, available flats on offer is 39 (thirty nine) as compared to eligible flat owners, each applicant is eligible for only one flat under this scheme, irrespective of the number of flats purchased in his name individually or jointly in Golf View Condo. However, applicants may apply for multiple flats. In such cases, only one allotment will be made i.e., the first flat in terms of chronology getting H1 bid from the same person would be freezed in his/ her name, says DDA.
Uniform Estimated Price
According to the official DDA notification, a uniform estimated price has been set for all 39 CSP flats included in the e-auction. The fixed price for each flat is Rs 31,28,612 (approximately Rs 31.28 lakh).
Maintenance and conversion charges
The base price for the auction is Rs 31.28 lakh. According to the corrigendum issued on July 11, this reserve price of Rs 31.28 lakh includes the applicable maintenance charges for the flats, which will not be charged separately.
Conversion charges, water connection charges, and other fees will have to be paid separately in accordance with the rules at the time the demand letter is issued.
Flats size
In terms of size, all the flats in this scheme are identical. Every flat, available for auction, has a plinth area of 50.043 square meters. These flats are available across floors ranging from the first to the thirteenth.
The scheme caters to various sections of society, with a number of flats specifically set aside for reserved categories—including those reserved for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and persons with disabilities.
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