DDA flats sold out fast! Over 700 homes booked in just 2 days in Narela

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has seen strong demand for its latest housing schemes in Narela, with more than 700 flats booked within just two days of launch.

Bookings began on March 26 and received a quick response from both government employees and general buyers, showing growing interest in affordable housing options in Delhi.

Two Schemes Driving Demand

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The sales are coming from two key schemes:

Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025: Designed for serving and retired government employees. It offers a 25 percent discount on flat prices, making homes more affordable.

Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026: Aimed at low-income buyers from the general public, offering budget-friendly housing options.

Under these schemes, hundreds of flats were booked quickly, reflecting strong demand.

Details Of Flats

Flats are available in 1BHK, 2BHK, and 3BHK options

Prices for 1BHK units start from around Rs 33 lakh after discount

Most units are ready-to-move-in



Why Demand Is High

The strong response is mainly due to:

Discounted pricing

Ready-to-move homes

Government-backed housing schemes

Growing development in Narela

First-Come, First-Served Basis

Flats are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and bookings are expected to continue till the deadline.

Narela Emerging As A Housing Hub

Narela, located in North Delhi, is being developed as a planned residential area with improving infrastructure and connectivity, making it attractive for homebuyers.

Key Takeaway

DDA’s latest housing schemes have seen a strong start, with over 700 flats sold in just two days, highlighting rising demand for affordable homes in Delhi.