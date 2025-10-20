The The Delhi Development Authority has opened has announced the launch of “DDA Towering Heights at East Delhi Hub Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2025”

This is Delhi’s First TOD Project, and will be available through e-Auction for disposal of 1026 ‘soon to be completed’ Two BHK Flats at Karkardooma, Delhi.

"The Delhi Development Authority is set to launch an online e-Auction scheme for the sale of 1026 Two BHK flats at its upcoming flagship project, DDA Towering Heights, Karkardooma, East Delhi, one of the most premium residential developments by DDA," DDA said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The timeline of the DDA Towering Heights at East Delhi Hub Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2025

Date of launch of scheme: 25.10.2025

Start of Brochure Download and Help Desk for Training and Information on e-Auction: 25.10.2025

Registration & Submission of EMD Starts: 31.10.2025 (12:00 Noon)

Last date of Online Registration for participating in e-auction & submission of online EMD: 21.11.2025 (06:00 PM)

Final Submission of Application: 24.11.2025 (06:00 PM)

Announcement of Schedule of live eAuction: 25.11.2025

Demo Practice Session for live eAuction: 26.11.2025, 27.11.2025 and 28.11.2025

Commencement of online e-Auction (flat-wise schedule to be announced subsequently): 01.12.2025, 02.12.2025, 03.12.2025 and 04.12.2025

The Price of flats under DDA Towering Heights at East Delhi Hub Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2025

The reserve price does not include maintenance charges & GST thereon, conversion charges, water connection charges & GST. GST will be applicable on the H1 price i.e. disposal price of the flat at the applicable rates which at present is 5%.

Also, 30 flats of RH-02 Tower (with Basement parking) having additional terrace area from 7.16 sqm to 48.09 sqm, due to which the reserve price calculations of these 30 flats are higher than other flats. The Minimum and maximum reserve price of these 30 flats is Rs. 210 Lakhs and Rs. 309 lakhs respectively. 3. The location of the project site is given below for the ready reference of all interested buyers: